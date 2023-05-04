US interest rate 'at highest level since 2007' as Fed chooses 25bps hike

‘Widely expected’

The 'most interesting aspect' of the decision was the Fed’s language pointing to a pause in future increases.
The US Federal Reserve has increase interest rates by 25bps yesterday (3 April), a move that had been expected by markets and industry players.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said this brings the US interest rate to "the highest since September 2007", describing the Fed's hiking campaign as "the most aggressive since the 1980s".

This is the central bank's tenth rate hike in 14 months, and although the increase was "widely expected", Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at abrdn, said the "most interesting aspect" of the decision was the Fed's language pointing to a pause in future increases.

"A pause makes sense as the Fed tries to assess the impact of its tightening on credit conditions on the one hand, against the risk that inflation will stay too high on the other," he added.

Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International, said he was not surprised by the decision, "given the current persistence of inflation and the super tightness in the labour market", and a "higher for longer signal is likely to come through".

He continued: "However, whether the Fed can deliver that will depend on the economic picture and here we think that a cyclical recession remains the high likelihood scenario."

Carter said, regardless of the Fed's future moves, it is clear "the current tightening cycle has exposed vulnerabilities in both the financial markets and the economy".

"With the latest rate hike, the central bank aims to strike a balance between managing inflation, ensuring financial stability, and responding to the evolving economic landscape," he added.

"Future policy decisions will depend on the resilience of the US economy and the effectiveness of these rate hikes in addressing inflationary pressures."

