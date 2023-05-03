FCA eyes simplification of UK listing rules

'Our proposed reforms would significantly rebalance the burden of regulation to the benefit of listed companies and investors.'

The "significant changes" would include the replacement of the existing ‘standard' and ‘premium' listing segments in favour of a single category for equity shares in commercial company, the regulator said.

The FCA intends to focus the requirements on "transparency for investors" to support decision-making and sponsor oversight "at the listing gateway" as this would ensure companies meet the regulator's standards.

Additionally, a single equity category would remove eligibility requirements deterring early-stage companies, the FCA added, as it can be more permissive of dual class share structures and remove mandatory shareholder votes on transactions.

Such a change could create less friction for companies pursuing their business strategies, it said.

The FCA explained the changes it has put forward will provide a "simpler and more accessible UK listing regime" for companies, while at the same time attracting more companies to list in the UK and provide a wider range of opportunities for investors.

Nikhil Rathi, CEO of the FCA, said: "London is a major international market with a deservedly good reputation globally among companies aiming to raise capital.

"Our proposed reforms would significantly rebalance the burden of regulation to the benefit of listed companies and investors who are willing to set their own risk appetite and terms of engagement."

The CEO said regulation has an important role to play when it comes to listings, but a company's decision on whether and where to float is "influenced by many factors so substantive change will require a concerted effort from government and industry as well".

"We want to encourage more companies to list and grow in the UK, versus other highly competitive international markets," he added.

The FCA's move follows research in the UK Listing Review, which found IPOs in the UK dropped by 40% since 2008.

Furthermore, recent decisions by companies such as Arm and CRH to list in New York drew criticism of the current UK listing regime.

This is not the first time the FCA implemented changes to the listings regime. In 2021, it lowered free float levels to allow certain forms of dual class share structures and introduced digital financial reporting.

The FCA's proposals have found strong support among industry players who all reacted positively to the move, but some serious concerns remain.

Tom Thorne, partner in Linklaters' equities practice, said the changes will create a "more flexible listing environment", which will attract more companies and their founders to the London market.

At the same time, the reforms will need to balance shareholder protections as they have been the "bedrock of a UK listing", he added.

Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, echoed Thorne's sentiment, as he said eroding shareholder rights "risks undermining market standards, and this is not the right answer".

This is because dual class structures come with differential voting rights. Wilson said the "one share, one vote" framework has been the foundation of shareholder democracy and "we are concerned to see that the spectre of dual share classes still looms large".

The CEO added the removal of shareholder votes on transactions, such as acquisitions, is "another major red flag".

He continued: "We would also be concerned if the FCA were looking to sidestep responsibility for conducting due diligence as part of it acting as UK listing authority.

"It will be interesting to see which companies qualify for inclusion in FTSE trackers once the ‘premium' definitional point is dropped."

Anne Fairweather, head of government affairs and policy at Hargreaves Lansdown, also welcomed the FCA's proposals, but said retail investors need to be "at the heart of the reforms".

Commenting on the need for retail investors' participation in public markets, she also voiced concerns over shareholder rights.

"When considering the removal of investors' rights, for example with the proposal on acquisitions, there needs to be consideration on how this impacts those investment decisions, as well as the listed company's desire to make changes," she said.

Despite the FCA's work to change the current listing regime, Thorne said more needs to be done and the spotlight now needs to be on "changing the culture of the UK investment community", especially for pension investments, to bolster the UK equity market and its competitiveness.