Holders of $1.7bn Credit Suisse AT1 bonds sue Swiss regulator

The suit was filed on behalf of 90 institutional investors and asset managers, as well as 700 retail and family office clients.

The suit was filed in a Swiss court on 18 April by law firm Pallas Partners on behalf of 90 institutional investors and asset managers with $1.35bn in AT1 bonds, as well as 700 retail and family office clients accounting for around $300m.

According to a Bloomberg report, the firm said FINMA had no right to order the write-off and is seeking compensation for its clients over what Pallas founder and managing partner Natasha Harrison described as an "abuse of process".

Credit Suisse AT1 bond investors sue Swiss regulator

"The resolution procedure should not be used by Switzerland to enable UBS to take over Credit Suisse to the detriment of AT1 holders," she said.

US law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan also filed an appeal against the order issued by FINMA to write down these instruments on 18 April on behalf of a group of investors representing over $5bn of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds.

CoCo bonds wipe-out: What next for the $260bn AT1 market?

The AT1 bonds were issued by Credit Suisse as part of its capital structure to meet regulatory capital requirements. These had a clause allowing Swiss authorities to write them off regardless of what happened to the shares if the bank fell insolvent.

However, the law firms behind the suits are contesting the legitimacy of FINMA's decision to pass through last-minute legislation to write down the bonds, which they say upended the established insolvency hierarchy when shareholders who should have ranked below bondholders received $3.25bn in compensation.