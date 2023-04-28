AT1 bonds write-off claim against Swiss regulator extended to retail investors

‘Devastating consequences’

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The firm filed an appeal against the order issued by the regulator to write down these instruments on 18 April.
Image:

The investor lawsuit against Swiss regulator FINMA for its decision to write off the $17bn Credit Suisse additional tier-one bonds has been extended to retail investors, law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said today (28 April).

The Los Angeles-headquartered business litigation firm will be working with law firms in the US, Singapore, Switzerland and the Gulf Cooperation Council. In the UK, it has partnered with the boutique City of London law firm Keidan Harrison. 

Through this initiative, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said it will extend the reach of the bondholder group to the "hundreds" of retail investors who have reached out to since the AT1 wipe-out was announced.

Credit Suisse AT1 bond investors sue Swiss regulator

The firm, which represents a group of Swiss and international investors representing over CHF 4.5bn ($5bn) of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds, filed an appeal against the order issued by the regulator to write down these instruments on 18 April.

The AT1 bonds were issued by Credit Suisse as part of its capital structure to meet regulatory capital requirements. In the first claim to be brought by bondholders, investors are contesting the legitimacy of FINMA's decision leading to the wipe-out. 

Dennis Hranitzky, head of Quinn Emanuel's sovereign litigation practice, said the "unlawful action" of FINMA has had "devastating consequences" on thousands of retail and small investors globally. 

Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders seek to recover losses from UBS

"While the headlines to date have focused on larger institutional holders, it is important to recognise the impact this has had on the savings of many individual investors who have been unlawfully deprived of their property rights and also deserve justice," he said.

According to the Financial Times, the claim accuses the regulator of having acted unconstitutionally, by failing to behave "proportionately" and "in good faith". Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has not yet made public how much compensation it is seeking on behalf of its clients. 

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
