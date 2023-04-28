abrdn merges three multi-manager funds with MyFolio range

In August last year, abrdn outlined a consolidation programme that will see the merger or closure of over 100 funds.

A spokesperson confirmed to Investment Week the £119m Multi-Manager Cautious Managed Portfolio, £95m Multi-Manager Equity Managed Portfolio and £42m Multi-Manager Diversity fund will be absorbed by the MyFolio range on 16 June, subject to shareholder approval on 19 May.

The Cautious Managed Portfolio will merge with the £476m MyFolio Multi-Manager III fund, while the Multi-Manager Equity Managed Portfolio will be absorbed by the £147m MyFolio Multi-Manager V fund. The Diversity fund will merge with the £3.3bn MyFolio Multi-Manager II fund.

In August last year, abrdn said it had reviewed around 550 funds and concluded that "20% with an AUM of approximately £7bn were subscale, inefficient or not aligned with our core strengths".

Following the review, the firm outlined a consolidation programme that will see the merger or closure of over 100 funds. This is to reduce duplication, simplify its product offering, free up resources and deliver a product set that is better aligned with its "key strengths" and client demand.

The firm is also restructuring its multi-asset division. On 18 April, it emerged abrdn had offered 27 members of its multi-asset investing team voluntary redundancy as part of a "redesign" of its investment process.

The move comes following the departure of Aymeric Forest, chief investment officer for multi-asset solutions, who left the firm in February 2023.

These departures comprise part of global head of alternatives Russell Barlow's "redesign [of] the end-to-end investment process", which has a "core focus on simplification and the establishment of a solid foundation".