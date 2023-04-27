Trian Investors 1 shareholders vote in favour of voluntary wind-up

To be completed by December

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Dealings in shares on the London Stock Exchange were suspended on Wednesday morning, alongside the listing on the specialist fund segment at 8am today.
Image:

Dealings in shares on the London Stock Exchange were suspended on Wednesday morning, alongside the listing on the specialist fund segment at 8am today.

Trian Investors 1 shareholders have voted in favour of the wind-up of the company, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

In a stock exchange notice today (27 April), the company confirmed shareholders representing 60.6% of its shares in issue voted to place it into voluntary liquidation. There were no votes against the resolution. 

The extraordinary general meeting to vote on the proposal took place on Wednesday (26 April). In the notice of the EGM from 24 March, the board had encouraged investors to vote in favour of the proceedings.

Trian Investors 1 eyes voluntary wind-up

As a result of the wind-up, Linda Johnson and Leonard Gerber of KPMG Advisory have been named joint liquidators of the company. Simon Holden, Robert Legget and Anita Rival will resign and the board will cease.

Dealings in shares on the London Stock Exchange were suspended on Wednesday morning, alongside the listing on the specialist fund segment at 8am today. 

Trian Investors 1 compulsorily returns investor capital and plans wind up

In March, Trian said that after the compulsory redemption of Ferguson shares in January and Unilever shares in March, it had redeemed 99.45% of the shares in issue and had returned around £485m to shareholders.

The joint liquidators are expected to make an initial distribution of the cash proceeds from the residual assets, less the costs of the liquidation of the fund, "as soon as practicable" after 26 April. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

New Century AIM VCT shareholders vote in favour of wind up

ECB probes eurozone banks on Silicon Valley Bank-style interest rate risks - reports

More on Investment Trusts

Down 22.7% over the year, long equity was the largest source of detraction to returns, while the trust’s short equity positions shot up 6.5%, netting -16.2% for all equity.
Investment Trusts

Third Point Investors hit by long equity exposure in 'bruising' 2022

NAV drop of 24.4%

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 26 April 2023 • 3 min read
The London-headquartered company invests in sustainable energy infrastructure projects in Asia.
Investment Trusts

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact shares temporarily suspended over fair value 'uncertainty'

Delays publication of annual accounts

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 24 April 2023 • 1 min read
As at September 2022, Auckland represented 15.9% of Civitas Social Housing’s £55m annual contracted roll.
Investment Trusts

Civitas' second largest tenant faces enforcement action from regulator

Triple Point Social Housing REIT tenant

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 April 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Partner Content: Four developments that are key for sustainable investors

27 April 2023 • 6 min read
02

US GDP growth drops below expectations to 1.1% in Q1

27 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

GAM shareholders urge board to remember firm's 'potential' amid possible Liontrust buyout

27 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Union calls on Kingspan shareholders to vote against board over Grenfell concerns

27 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK listings framework continues to dampen IPO appeal

27 April 2023 • 5 min read
06

Liberum reasserts Quilter 'buy' rating as cheap valuation leaves company 'vulnerable' to bid

27 April 2023 • 1 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot