Trian Investors 1 shareholders vote in favour of voluntary wind-up

Dealings in shares on the London Stock Exchange were suspended on Wednesday morning, alongside the listing on the specialist fund segment at 8am today.

In a stock exchange notice today (27 April), the company confirmed shareholders representing 60.6% of its shares in issue voted to place it into voluntary liquidation. There were no votes against the resolution.

The extraordinary general meeting to vote on the proposal took place on Wednesday (26 April). In the notice of the EGM from 24 March, the board had encouraged investors to vote in favour of the proceedings.

Trian Investors 1 eyes voluntary wind-up

As a result of the wind-up, Linda Johnson and Leonard Gerber of KPMG Advisory have been named joint liquidators of the company. Simon Holden, Robert Legget and Anita Rival will resign and the board will cease.

Dealings in shares on the London Stock Exchange were suspended on Wednesday morning, alongside the listing on the specialist fund segment at 8am today.

Trian Investors 1 compulsorily returns investor capital and plans wind up

In March, Trian said that after the compulsory redemption of Ferguson shares in January and Unilever shares in March, it had redeemed 99.45% of the shares in issue and had returned around £485m to shareholders.

The joint liquidators are expected to make an initial distribution of the cash proceeds from the residual assets, less the costs of the liquidation of the fund, "as soon as practicable" after 26 April.