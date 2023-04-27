WisdomTree and ETFS Capital continue conflict following board member departure

ETFS Capital's chair Graham Tuckwell accused WisdomTree of stacking its board with “individuals cherry-picked by the long-tenured directors”

The tension between the two firms reached a boiling point earlier this month, when ETFS Capital's chair Graham Tuckwell sent a scathing letter accusing the firm of "dismal performance" and "massive stockholder value destruction".

In his letter, Tuckwell accused WisdomTree of stacking its board with "individuals cherry-picked by the long-tenured directors", demanding the resignation of its chair and various other members, so that they could be replaced by fresh blood.

However, WisdomTree has since said it would not renominate Fuhr, who joined the board in May last year.

In its Securities and Exchange Commission filing on 19 April, WisdomTree did not provide a reason for leaving Fuhr off the slate.

Fuhr previously served as managing director and global head of ETF research and implementation strategy at BlackRock.

In an open letter published on Monday (24 April), ETFS Capital's Tuckwell strongly criticised the move, describing Fuhr as "extremely qualified" and describing the move as a "baffling decision".

ETFS Capital, which holds a 10.2% stake of WisdomTree common stock, had previously pushed for Fuhr to join the firm's board as part of a cooperation agreement.

Tuckwell wrote: "Considering Fuhr's exceptional credentials and unparalleled expertise in the ETF space (something which is sorely lacking on the board) the only conclusion we can reach is that the board had no intention of ever honouring the spirit of the cooperation agreement."

He also strongly criticised Fuhr's replacement, Shamla Naidoo, who he said had no ETF experience and "no real public board experience".

Tuckwell previously said that ETFS Capital would be nominating "three highly qualified director candidates" - Bruce Aust, Tonia Pankopf, and himself - at WisdomTree's annual general meeting later this year.