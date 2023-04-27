UK listings framework continues to dampen IPO appeal

'Companies need to be able to have access to capital at the very point they need to deploy it in order to grow.'

Speaking at a Treasury Select Committee session yesterday (26 April), Jonathan Symonds, chair of GSK, discussed what makes the UK less palatable to list in compared to other markets, especially the US.

He pointed the finger at the UK, providing the example of life science companies, which are funded "almost entirely by foreign money".

Symonds believed UK companies are looking overseas for their capital raising efforts because the UK "has not participated in the life cycle of UK-generated innovation".

Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, agreed, mentioning a lack of capital available to companies in the UK.

"Companies need to be able to have access to capital at the very point they need to deploy it in order to grow," she said, adding that while the FCA had created a "superb environment" for companies to grow in the UK, "we are not providing the financing for them".

However, Hoggett noted there had been a radical decline in domestic investment in UK equities over the last 20 years, with the UK investing three times more capital into foreign companies than domestic ones.

According to Jonathan Hill, chair of the UK Listing Review, this has largely been driven by pension funds increasingly allocating their investments away from British companies.

Retail participation

Nicholas Lyons, Lord Mayor of London, echoed Hill's remarks, adding the UK pension system had turned away from the UK equities market due to the "underpowered" returns it can expect from home grown companies.

He argued that instead, the world's "most sophisticated investors" were allocating to UK growth companies, while UK institutional and retail players are missing out on the "benefits" of such investment strategies.

Additionally, Hoggett said that in order to "protect people from the downside [of the markets], we have not always exposed them to the upside", emphasising the lack of capital available to British companies from UK investors.

She added: "Stock markets are about deploying risk capital [...] and we have to recognise that not every time companies will succeed, some will fail, and not every investment will turn out to have the returns it anticipated at the beginning, but the act of trying is part of a vibrant economy".

Yet Symonds said 60% of capital in UK companies comes from foreign investors, while in the US 85% of capital is provided domestically.

Hoggett softly criticised the current rules, saying that although they are designed to protect retail investors, they actually exclude them from the market, and that is not the case in other countries.

The irony of this, she said, is that it has become easier to buy a cryptocurrency than a stock.

Hoggett argued retail investors found it "harder to buy debt instruments" than equity, despite the additional risk found in stocks.

Regulation

Strict regulation also plays a role in the UK listings ecosystem, Hoggett said, especially considering listings rules were last "really looked at" in the 1980s.

"We have created an environment where 'comply or explain' has become 'comply or else' and that has become a standard, but it has reduced the flexibility that companies have to operate," she added.

That is why the UK "cannot lose sight of the corporate governance demands and pressure it places on companies," Hoggett argued.

Hill agreed with Hoggett's remarks, saying the UK needs to strive for a level playing field, and if its standards end up being higher than its competitors, "we need to justify those areas as to why they are more stringent than the US capital market".

Arm

When questioned about Arm deciding to list in the US and what lessons should be learned from it, Hoggett said the company's decision was not based on valuation.

She explained the expectation was that Arm would replicate the methods of going to market it deployed in its first listing "when it traded at a premium to its peers". The plan was to have a primary listing in London and one in the US via its depositary receipts, and that would have created price tensions and valuation mismatches between the two markets.

Hoggett continued: "If you do wish to raise capital in two markets, then the differential of the rules that you have to comply with between those two markets becomes relevant to the freedom of movement and flexibility that the company has to operate going forward."

That is why she believed the FCA currently has limited amounts of flexibility on how to apply the rules as it is bound to enforce regulation as it is written, creating a case for reform going forward.

But a recent speech from FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi regarding possible changes to the listings regime shows the regulator is "going in the right direction", Hoggett argued, but it will need the Financial Services and Markets Bill to make a difference.

Hill agreed: "Things had been stuck for a very long time, and going forward one of the abilities the FCA will have as a result of the FSM bill, is for it to act more flexibly without it needing to put everything via primary legislation".

He acknowledged the FCA moved quickly to implement the changes recommended in the UK Listings Review - such as dual class shares free float and SPACs - but more action from the government is required.