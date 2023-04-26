Jupiter chair Nichola Pease steps down

Pease, who joined the firm in 2020, previously served as J O Hambro Capital Management CEO and deputy chair, and also worked as a non-executive director at Schroders.

Pease has resigned from the role due to "personal reasons", and the board has appointed David Cruickshank in her stead.

Senior independent director of Jupiter Roger Yates said Pease has led the firm though the integration of Merian Global Investors against a backdrop of the global pandemic, along with a transition to a new chief executive.

"She has shown great dedication to Jupiter's business throughout her tenure, in what have been exceptional circumstances," he added. "The board wishes her all the very best for the future."

CEO Matthew Beesley said it had been a "privilege" to work with Pease, adding he had "benefited from her support and strategic insights" since he took on the role of chief executive.

Cruickshank, who joined in June 2021, will also take on the role of chair of the nomination committee.

He spent four decades at Deloitte, joining the firm as a trainee and ending his career there as global chair.

Yates said the firm was "delighted" to appoint Cruickshank to the role, noting he had "developed a deep understanding" of Jupiter since joining.

Cruickshank added: "I am pleased to be appointed chair of Jupiter and look forward to working with the team as we continue our resolute focus on delivering for our clients, shareholders and indeed all stakeholders."

Jupiter will undertake a search to recruit at least one new independent non-executive director as a result of Pease's departure.