Investment Week reveals shortlist for Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023

Ceremony on 7 July

clock • 4 min read
Investment Week is pleased to announce the finalists for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023.

With seven new categories for 2023, including Best Response to Change, Agency of the Year and Rising Star, these awards recognise the individuals, teams, and leaders who have delivered outstanding campaigns amidst the challenging market environment of 2022. 

It isn't just about creativity. In a post-pandemic environment, innovation has been crucial, and our finalists have inspired with unique content concepts, brand missions and ground-breaking strategies. 

The awards were open to global businesses and marketing agencies, while categories ranged from marketing & proposition development, thought leadership & content marketing, through to digital marketing.  

All campaigns had to clearly demonstrate their power in terms of impact, genuine return on investment and customer engagement. 

The shortlisted entries will now be judged by a panel of experts, drawn from across the industry. You can find out more about the panel here.  

View the finalists below, or visit the website to find out who made it.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Leonardo Royal Hotel St Paul's in London on Friday 7 July.  

For more information and to book your table, visit the website here

Congratulations to the finalists: 

Agency of the Year 

  • Fundamental Media
  • Rizello
  • SEC Newgate
  • Teamspirit
  • White Marble Consulting 

Best Blog 

  • Astute Investment Management
  • Heptagon Capital
  • Impax Asset Management
  • Momentum Global Investment Management 

Best Podcast 

  • Fidelity International
  • Impax Asset Management
  • JO Hambro Capital Management
  • LGIM
  • Mercer
  • NextGen Planners
  • Omnis Investments
  • Ovation Finance
  • Quilter Cheviot - Fund Buyer
  • Quilter Cheviot - Weekly Comment
  • Schroders
  • the lang cat
  • Timeline
  • True Potential 

Best Use of Video 

  • AXA Investment Managers
  • Brooks Macdonald
  • CG Asset Management
  • Charles Stanley Wealth Managers
  • Fidelity International
  • Impax Asset Management
  • Money Alive
  • Rize ETF
  • TPT Retirement Solutions
  • True Potential 

Best Website 

  • abrdn plc
  • Aravis Capital Limited
  • Gravis
  • Kepler Trust Intelligence
  • Liontrust
  • Pacific Asset Management
  • Rize ETF
  • The Diversity Project
  • the lang cat
  • True Potential LLP 

Campaign Innovation 

  • Cushon
  • Fundamental Media
  • Impax Asset Management
  • National Trust Pension
  • PIMCO
  • Royal London
  • T. Rowe Price
  • The Association of British Insurers (ABI) and The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) (with Teamspirit)
  • ValidPath 

Content Marketing Campaign of the Year 

  • Copia Capital Management
  • Impax Asset Management
  • Polar Capital
  • Redington 

Customer Marketing Event of the Year 

  • AXA Investment Managers
  • Impax Asset Management
  • PIMCO
  • Polar Capital
  • Simmons and Simmons
  • Spring Capital Partners
  • The Diversity Project

Diversity and Inclusion in Marketing 

  • Impax Asset Management
  • J.P. Morgan Asset Management 

Marketer of the Year 

  • Hannah Bryan, Aviva Investors
  • Lois Harding, Charles Stanley Wealth Managers
  • Nerissa Parker, Charles Stanley Wealth Managers
  • Sam Bean, Morrinson Wealth 

Marketing Campaign of the Year 

  • abrdn
  • Bravura
  • Columbia Threadneedle Investments
  • Franklin Templeton (on behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust)
  • Guinness Global Investors
  • Impax Asset Management
  • iShares by BlackRock
  • JO Hambro Capital Management
  • PIMCO
  • True Potential
  • True Potential 

Marketing Leader of the year 

  • Arlette Lee, Aravis Capital
  • Gael Thienpont, Rize ETF
  • Jack Melville, Adviser Services Holdings
  • Matt Heaven, Charles Stanley
  • Neville Vyas, Impax Asset Management
  • Rosie Guest, Apex Group
  • Spiros Kurtidis, Quilter Cheviot
  • Tom Hughes, J O Hambro Capital Management
  • Vik Heerah, Polar Capital 

Marketing Team of the Year 

  • BNP Paribas Asset Management
  • Charles Stanley
  • Columbia Threadneedle Investments
  • Impax Asset Management
  • Pacific Asset Management
  • Polar Capital 

Open Innovation Award 

  • Alphix Solutions
  • EnlightenESG
  • Impax Asset Management
  • T.Rowe Price
  • White Marble Consulting 

Proposition Development 

  • Charles Stanley
  • Cushon
  • HSBC
  • Impax Asset Management
  • Pacific Asset Management
  • PK Wealth
  • Timeline 

Rising Star 

  • Emma Harrison, Blackfinch Investments
  • Isabella Wedgewood, CRUX Asset Management
  • Maelle Struillou, BlackRock
  • Melissa Canham, Timeline
  • Ona Kohonen, Heptagon Capital
  • Rebecca Vogel, White Marble Consulting
  • Shannen Hardy, AXA Investment Managers
  • Stevie Powdrill, Charles Stanley Wealth Managers 

Sales and Marketing Alignment Award 

  • BNP Paribas Asset Management
  • Gravis
  • PIMCO
  • Schroders
  • Tatton 

Thought Leadership Work - Institutional 

  • Aviva Investors
  • AXA Investment Managers
  • BlackRock
  • Downing LLP
  • Fidelity International
  • Impax Asset Management
  • LGIM
  • Osmosis Investment Management
  • Rothesay
  • Schroders
  • Schroders
  • T. Rowe Price
  • Tikehau Capital 

Thought Leadership Work - Retail 

  • EQ Investors
  • Kepler Trust Intelligence
  • Royal London Asset Management (RLAM)
  • Schroders
  • Schroders
  • the lang cat 

Outstanding Contribution Award 

Winner to be announced on the night. 

