Investment Week reveals shortlist for Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023

With seven new categories for 2023, including Best Response to Change, Agency of the Year and Rising Star, these awards recognise the individuals, teams, and leaders who have delivered outstanding campaigns amidst the challenging market environment of 2022.

It isn't just about creativity. In a post-pandemic environment, innovation has been crucial, and our finalists have inspired with unique content concepts, brand missions and ground-breaking strategies.

The awards were open to global businesses and marketing agencies, while categories ranged from marketing & proposition development, thought leadership & content marketing, through to digital marketing.

All campaigns had to clearly demonstrate their power in terms of impact, genuine return on investment and customer engagement.

The shortlisted entries will now be judged by a panel of experts, drawn from across the industry.

View the finalists below.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Leonardo Royal Hotel St Paul's in London on Friday 7 July.

Congratulations to the finalists:

Agency of the Year

Fundamental Media

Rizello

SEC Newgate

Teamspirit

White Marble Consulting

Best Blog

Astute Investment Management

Heptagon Capital

Impax Asset Management

Momentum Global Investment Management

Best Podcast

Fidelity International

Impax Asset Management

JO Hambro Capital Management

LGIM

Mercer

NextGen Planners

Omnis Investments

Ovation Finance

Quilter Cheviot - Fund Buyer

Quilter Cheviot - Weekly Comment

Schroders

the lang cat

Timeline

True Potential

Best Use of Video

AXA Investment Managers

Brooks Macdonald

CG Asset Management

Charles Stanley Wealth Managers

Fidelity International

Impax Asset Management

Money Alive

Rize ETF

TPT Retirement Solutions

True Potential

Best Website

abrdn plc

Aravis Capital Limited

Gravis

Kepler Trust Intelligence

Liontrust

Pacific Asset Management

Rize ETF

The Diversity Project

the lang cat

True Potential LLP

Campaign Innovation

Cushon

Fundamental Media

Impax Asset Management

National Trust Pension

PIMCO

Royal London

T. Rowe Price

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) and The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) (with Teamspirit)

ValidPath

Content Marketing Campaign of the Year

Copia Capital Management

Impax Asset Management

Polar Capital

Redington

Customer Marketing Event of the Year

AXA Investment Managers

Impax Asset Management

PIMCO

Polar Capital

Simmons and Simmons

Spring Capital Partners

The Diversity Project

Diversity and Inclusion in Marketing

Impax Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Marketer of the Year

Hannah Bryan, Aviva Investors

Lois Harding, Charles Stanley Wealth Managers

Nerissa Parker, Charles Stanley Wealth Managers

Sam Bean, Morrinson Wealth

Marketing Campaign of the Year

abrdn

Bravura

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Franklin Templeton (on behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust)

Guinness Global Investors

Impax Asset Management

iShares by BlackRock

JO Hambro Capital Management

PIMCO

True Potential

True Potential

Marketing Leader of the year

Arlette Lee, Aravis Capital

Gael Thienpont, Rize ETF

Jack Melville, Adviser Services Holdings

Matt Heaven, Charles Stanley

Neville Vyas, Impax Asset Management

Rosie Guest, Apex Group

Spiros Kurtidis, Quilter Cheviot

Tom Hughes, J O Hambro Capital Management

Vik Heerah, Polar Capital

Marketing Team of the Year

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Charles Stanley

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Impax Asset Management

Pacific Asset Management

Polar Capital

Open Innovation Award

Alphix Solutions

EnlightenESG

Impax Asset Management

T.Rowe Price

White Marble Consulting

Proposition Development

Charles Stanley

Cushon

HSBC

Impax Asset Management

Pacific Asset Management

PK Wealth

Timeline

Rising Star

Emma Harrison, Blackfinch Investments

Isabella Wedgewood, CRUX Asset Management

Maelle Struillou, BlackRock

Melissa Canham, Timeline

Ona Kohonen, Heptagon Capital

Rebecca Vogel, White Marble Consulting

Shannen Hardy, AXA Investment Managers

Stevie Powdrill, Charles Stanley Wealth Managers

Sales and Marketing Alignment Award

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Gravis

PIMCO

Schroders

Tatton

Thought Leadership Work - Institutional

Aviva Investors

AXA Investment Managers

BlackRock

Downing LLP

Fidelity International

Impax Asset Management

LGIM

Osmosis Investment Management

Rothesay

Schroders

Schroders

T. Rowe Price

Tikehau Capital

Thought Leadership Work - Retail

EQ Investors

Kepler Trust Intelligence

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM)

Schroders

Schroders

the lang cat

Outstanding Contribution Award

Winner to be announced on the night.