GAM delays results amid potential Liontrust deal

The firm had initially pushed back the release of its full year results to 25 April from January, but this new delay was to build time for it to potentially conclude a buyout deal with Liontrust.

In a statement today (24 April), it said "to successfully conclude the commercial discussions within our strategic review and finalise the annual report we are briefly delaying the publication of the annual report 2022 to 4 May 2023".

Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM

It added a "further announcement will be made upon successful conclusion" of a deal, which it expects by the aforementioned date.

GAM also stated "[its] discussions are focused on ensuring the firm is strategically positioned in the best interests of all our stakeholders".

Liontrust confirmed last week it was "in discussions" with GAM over a potential acquisition.

In its interim results, GAM said its assets under management had increased by CHF 23.3bn (£21bn), suffering net client outflows of CHF 600m.