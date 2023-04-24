GAM delays results amid potential Liontrust deal

Expect merger talks conclusion by 4 May

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
GAM delays results amid potential Liontrust deal

GAM has further delayed publishing its full year results to 4 May, by which point it said it hopes to have concluded its potential sale to Liontrust.

The firm had initially pushed back the release of its full year results to 25 April from January, but this new delay was to build time for it to potentially conclude a buyout deal with Liontrust.

In a statement today (24 April), it said "to successfully conclude the commercial discussions within our strategic review and finalise the annual report we are briefly delaying the publication of the annual report 2022 to 4 May 2023".

Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM

It added a "further announcement will be made upon successful conclusion" of a deal, which it expects by the aforementioned date.  

GAM also stated "[its] discussions are focused on ensuring the firm is strategically positioned in the best interests of all our stakeholders".

Liontrust confirmed last week it was "in discussions" with GAM over a potential acquisition.

In its interim results, GAM said its assets under management had increased by CHF 23.3bn (£21bn), suffering net client outflows of CHF 600m.

 

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Anna Macdonald departs Amati Global Investors after five years

Place your bets

Most read
01

Potential Liontrust-GAM deal 'opportunistic' but 'complementary'

24 April 2023 • 3 min read
02

Revolut sees $15bn valuation writedown from Schroders

24 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Options exchange Cboe to launch 1-day Volatility Index - reports

24 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Jupiter sees continued inflows to institutional arm in Q1 despite retail woes

25 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact shares temporarily suspended over fair value 'uncertainty'

24 April 2023 • 1 min read
06

GAM delays results amid potential Liontrust deal

24 April 2023 • 1 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot