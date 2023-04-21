AJ Bell appoints ex-Hargreaves Lansdown board member non-executive chair

The board said Clutterbuck was the "ideal person" to lead them and will also join the firm's nomination committee as chair, the risk and compliance committee and remuneration committee, and take on the role of designated non-executive director for engagement with the workforce.

Michael Summersgill, CEO of AJ Bell, said: "I am delighted that Fiona will be joining the board. Fiona has a wealth of experience in our sector and will be able to support and challenge the executive team whilst leading the board as we continue to grow the business."

AJ Bell's Helena Morrissey to step down as chair over disagreement on CEO Andy Bell's role

Current chair Helena Morrisey announced back in September that she would be standing down from the board after less than a year in the job, following the investment platform's failure to agree on the role for then outgoing CEO Andy Bell with the Financial Conduct Authority.

The timing of her departure from the board will be announced by 30 April, the firm said.

Clutterbuck is currently non-executive director at Sampo and Co-operative Bank, having previously sat on the board of Hargreaves Lansdown and worked as chair of Paragon Banking Group.

She also works as a senior independent director at M&G, but said she plans to step down from the role after the firm's annual general meeting on 24 May.

Clutterbuck has worked as head of strategy, corporate development and communications at Phoenix Group and held various roles with ABN AMRO, HSBC and Hill Samuel.

Clutterbuck added: "AJ Bell is a business I have long admired for its innovation, customer focus and commitment to delivering great value to customers and advisers.

"Its dual-channel business model is a real strength in the investment platform market and the business is very well positioned to take advantage of the structural growth drivers in the sector."