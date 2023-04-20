Sale of Link Fund Solutions to comprise majority of Woodford redress

Waystone has signed definitive agreements to purchase the Irish and UK businesses of Link Fund Solutions, for an amount expected to total between £110m and £140m.

Following last night's (19 April) statement from the Financial Conduct Authority regarding total redress owed to investors as a result of WEIF's collapse, Waystone, Link Group and Link Fund Solutions have clarified details of the sale.

'End is in sight' for Woodford investors after 'excruciatingly long wait'

Waystone has signed definitive agreements to purchase the Irish and UK businesses of Link Fund Solutions, for an amount expected to total between £110m and £140m.

The deal will partly fund the settlement agreed upon by the FCA, Link Group and Link Fund Solutions to end the investigation into the company's role as authorised corporate director of WEIF, now LF Equity Income.

While the FCA has stated the total redress owed to investors is £298m, the regulator has agreed a deal to repay up to £235m to investors, which it intends to recommend to shareholders.

Comprising this total are up to £80m of net proceeds due to Link Fund Solutions for the sale of its ACD business to Waystone and a further up to £60m of additional contribution paid voluntarily by Link Group, representing the total available contribution it is owed by Waystone as part of the sale.

The remaining up to £95m owed to investors will be comprised of the net balance of Link Fund Solutions' cash and regulatory capital resources, which stood at £52.2m at 31 December 2022, any proceeds received from insurance, for which the business has cover of up to £48m, and any sale proceeds received by Link Group from its sale of Link Fund Solutions' Luxembourg and Swiss entities.

The deal is expected to be concluded in October and remains subject to a raft of approvals, including the FCA and Central Bank of Ireland, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission of Ireland and the Competition and Markets Authority.

The sale is also conditional on contracts from Link Fund Solutions' ACD business and its Link Fund Management (Ireland) Solutions business being transferred to Waystone, which required consent from third parties.

Link Group confirmed the sale of Link Fund Solutions was not contingent on scheme or settlement's approval.

Link Group and Link Fund Solutions have each clarified they have entered into the settlement "expressly on the basis that there is no admission of liability and our rights in respect of the settlement are expressly and entirely reserved unless and until the scheme becomes fully effective".

Link Fund Solutions added that as the Woodford-related liabilities will not be transferred to Waystone, it will continue to act as ACD and investment manager of the fund.

It said it will continue to wind up the fund "in a manner and at a pace which seeks to achieve the best outcome for investors".

The total redress amount may be reduced following any further distributions made from the former WEIF.

In a statement, Waystone said the purchase will add over $190bn in assets under oversight and administration to the business, along with 600 new staff.

Karl Midl, CEO of Link Fund Solutions, said: "We are delighted to be joining Waystone who are well known as a leading European fund services provider in our industry.

"The diversity of our client base requires significant investment in product enhancement - joining Waystone will allow us to further develop and expand our offering and invest in supporting our clients' needs as they too continue to evolve and grow."