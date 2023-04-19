ThomasLloyd poaches CIO from Tesco Pension Investment

Maruf reports to Michael Sieg, the group's CEO, and is responsible for developing and executing the group's investment strategy.

The firm said that he would be helping to drive its "continued expansion as an impact investor", focusing on sustainable energy infrastructure projects in Asia.

Prior to joining the firm, Maruf worked at Tesco Pension Investment as head of private markets, where he was closely involved in the firm's implementation of a net zero pathway for private assets.

Before this, he worked as CIO of alternatives and head of direct infrastructure at Eastspring Investments, as well as managing director, head of alternatives and real assets and head of infrastructure Asia Pacific at Deutsche Asset Management and as a founding partner of Daestrum Capital.

Sieg said: "Nadir not only brings a formidable background in asset management and infrastructure, while also having extensive experience of working across ThomasLloyd's key target markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

"His leading role in the strategic implementation of the net zero pathway for private assets and obligations, as well as his participation in World Bank initiatives and development of responsible investment policies and frameworks have offered him unique exposure and insights into international sustainable climate policy practices."