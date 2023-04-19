Japanese bank SMFG first to issue AT1s after Credit Suisse wipeout

$1bn worth of bonds

SMFG sold the AT1s in two batches - ¥89bn five-year notes and ¥51bn ten-year bonds
SMFG sold the AT1s in two batches - ¥89bn five-year notes and ¥51bn ten-year bonds

Japanese global bank Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has sold $1bn worth of additional tier-1 bonds today (19 April).

In a regulatory filing on the Japan Exchange Group, SMFG said it had sold the bonds in two batches - ¥89bn five-year notes and ¥51bn ten-year bonds.

The coupon rate for the five-year note is 1.9% for the first five years and two months. Similar bonds issued by the bank in December had an initial coupon of 1.5%.

What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial?

The ten-year bond has a coupon of 2.2% for the first ten years and two months, compared with 1.7% for the ones sold in December.

SMFG has become the first global bank to issue AT1 bonds since Credit Suisse's sale to UBS last month.

The banking turbulence in Switzerland prompted Mitsubishi UHJ Financial Group, Japan's biggest bank, to delay the issuance of AT1 bonds, which was planned for this month, until at least mid-May.

In March, Swiss regulator FINMA approved the complete write-down of $17bn worth of AT1s to increase the Credit Suisse's core capital.

Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders seek to recover losses from UBS

FINMA's decision was softly criticised by both the European Central Bank and Bank of England who reiterated they would stick with the traditional loss-bearing hierarchy.

