No minimum requirements for fund providers under SFDR

Sustainablity-focused Article 9 products will need to include the Paris-Aligned Benchmark they are using

Responding to questions posed by the European Supervisory Authorities in September 2022, the EC confirmed SFDR would not "prescribe any specific approach to determine the contribution of an investment to environmental or social objectives" with firms left to "disclose their underlying assumptions".

In the update, the EC specified product providers must publish their methodology and explain how their investments do no significant harm. Funds labelled as sustainable must be invested in an economic activity that contributes to an environmental or social objective, with no significant harm to any of those objectives, while investee companies must follow good governance practices.

However, transition plans - whereby there is no assurance that the entirety of an investment does not inflict significant harm - would "not be considered… sufficient". Furthermore, when considering funds' principal adverse impacts, providers must ensure the description includes a report of the adverse impacts and the procedures put in place to mitigate those impacts.

While the EC clarified that SFDR does not prescribe the use of Paris-Aligned Benchmarks or Climate Transition Benchmarks, the update specified that holdings in Article 9 funds tracking a PAB or CTB may be regarded as sustainable at a company level as well as based on their activities.

However, Article 9 products that have carbon emission reductions as their objective will need to include the PAB they are using.

If Article 9 funds are not using a PAB or CTB, they will be required to include "a detailed explanation of how the continued effort of attaining the objective of reducing carbon emissions is ensured in view of achieving the long‐term global warming objectives of the Paris Agreement".

Meanwhile, Article 8 funds can still promote carbon emissions reductions as part of their investment strategy, provided investors are not misled into thinking they are part of the product's objective, and related marketing communications must not contradict the disclosures made.

The EC also confirmed that products can be in scope of Article 9 whether they are active or passive. But while passive funds tracking PABs and CTBs do not have to provide a detailed explanation of how they are attaining the objective of reducing carbon emissions as they are "deemed to have sustainable investments as their objective", actively managed funds focused on carbon emissions reduction that do not track a PAB or CTB must explain why they have sustainable investment as their objective.