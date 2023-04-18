Former AssetCo head of distribution Gary Collins joins Door

Collins departed AssetCo at the end of March, leaving the Martin Gilbert-chaired house after less than two years.

Head of distribution Gary Collins departs AssetCo

In a LinkedIn post about his departure, Collins said that under his tenure, AssetCo grew from an "AIM-listed cash shell" with assets under management of around £35m to a business with £13bn of AUM reached via organic growth and acquisitions.

"To achieve all this, through an adverse financial market backdrop, is a credit to the team and the incredible support of our clients and shareholders," he added.

In his new role, Collins will oversee client activity for all of Door's clients outside of North America.

Prior to AssetCo, Collins held roles with Columbia Threadneedle, Merril Lynch Investment Management and Lloyds of London.

Collins described Door as a business he had "followed for some time", adding it was an "exciting time" to join the team, particularly given its recent partnership with FE fundinfo.

Door CEO Rob Sanders added: "Gary is a superb addition to the Door team. His wealth of experience and extensive industry network will help Door continue to scale and expand across all the markets where our customers operate."

Additionally, former head of clients Neil Hegarty is taking a break from the role for personal reasons and will return to the firm in a different role.