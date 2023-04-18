UK unemployment rate rises faster than expected

The unemployment rate had stayed steady at 3.7% in each of the previous four months, and economists had forecast it to remain stable.

Nick Train: Fund allocators have become disenchanted with UK equities

The ONS revealed the estimated number of vacancies fell by 47,000 on the quarter to 1,105,000, declining for the ninth consecutive period which it said "reflected uncertainty across industries, as survey respondents continue to cite economic pressures as a factor in holding back on recruitment".

An increase in the number of part-time employees and self-employed workers offset a bigger increase increase in the unemployment rate.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said that although unemployment levels were still close to historic lows, rising prices from inflation eroded peoples' disposable income. The rate of UK inflation currently stands at 10.4%.