UK unemployment rate rises faster than expected

Now at 3.8%

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
UK unemployment rose by 0.1 percentage point in the period.
Image:

UK unemployment rose by 0.1 percentage point in the period.

The UK unemployment rate for December 2022 to February 2023 increased by 0.1 percentage points up to 3.8%, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

The unemployment rate had stayed steady at 3.7% in each of the previous four months, and economists had forecast it to remain stable.

Nick Train: Fund allocators have become disenchanted with UK equities

The ONS revealed the estimated number of vacancies fell by 47,000 on the quarter to 1,105,000, declining for the ninth consecutive period which it said "reflected uncertainty across industries, as survey respondents continue to cite economic pressures as a factor in holding back on recruitment".

An increase in the number of part-time employees and self-employed workers offset a bigger increase increase in the unemployment rate.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said that although unemployment levels were still close to historic lows, rising prices from inflation eroded peoples' disposable income. The rate of UK inflation currently stands at 10.4%. 

 

 

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

De La Rue chair Kevin Loosemore quits

AllianceBernstein launches global ESG fund

More on Currencies

Most read
01

abrdn cuts 27 from multi-asset team as part of investment process redesign

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
02

Former AssetCo head of distribution Gary Collins joins Door

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

AllianceBernstein launches global ESG fund

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

UK unemployment rate rises faster than expected

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

Schroder UK Public Private rebrands as co-manager Roger Doig steps down

17 April 2023 • 2 min read
06

Scottish Mortgage rebuffs Woodford comparisons

14 April 2023 • 4 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot