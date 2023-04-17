Square Mile: Interest for capital accumulation funds among advisers ticks up in Q1

Interest for capital accumulation funds rose among advisers over the first quarter of 2023, Square Mile’s latest quarterly Market Intelligence report has found.

Research into capital accumulation funds accounted for 45% of all views within the firm's Academy of Funds, followed by income, which stayed largely consistent with the last quarter of 2022 at 35%.

Out of the five most viewed funds, two UK equities funds ranked in third and fourth place respectively: the Jupiter UK Special Situations and ES R&M UK Recovery funds, both value-oriented strategies. 

The Aegon Diversified Monthly Income fund, a multi-asset vehicle targeting income, was the most viewed fund over the quarter, followed by Havelock Global Select, a global equity fund with a capital accumulation objective.  

The M&G UK Inflation Linked Corporate Bond fund, which offers a combination of capital preservation, income and inflation protection, ranked in fifth place. 

The most researched responsible investment strategy was the Wellington Global Impact Bond fund, an income-oriented strategy which seeks to deliver a positive social and environmental impact, and it has maintained its most-viewed status for the third consecutive quarter.

When it comes to the most viewed fund groups, Jupiter Unit Trust Managers achieved the top spot, accounting for 7.4% of all adviser views. First Sentier Investors, which had been most popular in Q4 2022, dropped to fourth place, while Baillie Gifford and Schroders retained their second and third spots, respectively. 

Square Mile's Fund Dashboard, an interface through which advisers can access information across core fund selection criteria, saw the use of the ‘Opinion' pillar as the most used access point, followed by ‘ESG' and ‘Performance'. ‘Costs' was the least used access point.

"This suggests that advisers are less concerned by charges associated with investing in funds, with an understanding of how a strategy seeks to deliver on its objectives, how it incorporates ESG considerations and its success in delivering on its objectives being significantly more influential over decision-making," the firm said. 

Equities were the most researched asset class over the quarter, accounting for one in two visits to the Academy of Funds. Fixed income was the second most popular, with 26.3% of visits. 

With an 11% share, down from 14% in Q4 2022, the IA UK All Companies sector maintained its position as the sector which received the most views. 

However, there was an uptick in interest in the IA Sterling Strategic Bond sector, which rose from fifth place in the previous quarter to second with an increase of 3.6 percentage points to 10.8%.

Liontrust topped the list of the most researched group with just under a quarter of all views (23.1%), while Premier Miton dropped to third place as Rathbones rose eight points and moved into second place.

With a 4.8% share of views, abrdn Global Corporate Bond Tracker was the most researched among passive funds. Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity and L&G UK Index tied for second with 4.2% and 4.1% views each.

