Atrato Group lines up Home REIT bid as social housing chief departs

Investment Week understands Blakeborough is set to leave the firm to launch a new REIT outside of the Atrato Group umbrella.

Last week, Home REIT revealed six candidates had put in a bid to become its new investment adviser, since which Atrato Group has emerged as one of the candidates.

The firm, which manages the £1.1bn Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) and £130m Atrato Onsite Energy (ROOF), announced plans in September to IPO a new social housing REIT targeting £150m. However, the plans were aborted due to "market conditions".

Independent Living REIT was intended to offer specialised supported housing for adults with learning difficulties, mental health issues or physical disabilities, larger blocks of flats primarily for adults aged 55 and over and homeless accommodation.

Blakeborough was listed as the fund manager of the strategy, with Tom Still serving as assistant fund manager and Michael Carey as head of investments. The team joined Atrato Group in May 2022 from Henley Investment Management.

"While Atrato has done a decent job at Supermarket Income REIT, Home REIT's assets, and tenants, are a very different kettle of fish," said Mark Bentley, Home REIT shareholder and director of ShareSoc.

Oli Creasey, head of property research at Quilter Cheviot, said that while Supermarket Income REIT is a "good, well-run vehicle", it is "completely different" to Home REIT.

"50 properties, with only 7 tenants - Home REIT is clearly much more granular," he said.

However, he noted the delayed IPO of Independent Living REIT had "a different flavour" to other companies in this sub-sector.

"It was very much focused on being run in an economically sustainable fashion, with enhanced vetting of prospective tenants - the charities and associations, not the end users," Creasey said.

"I would assume that there would be no IPO if they were to takeover the running, but I can imagine there is still a pipeline of new properties, and Atrato could have ambitions to return to growing the business in due course."

The manager that ends up winning the mandate has a lot of "intensive work" to do, Bentley said, such as repairing inadequate properties and taking action against vendors which have not fulfilled their refurbishment commitments.

Alvarium's replacement will also need to find suitable replacements for underperforming or incapable tenants, he noted, and if necessary, sell selected properties to ensure loan covenants are not breached.

Home REIT declined to comment.