KPMG under fire for failing to flag risks that brought down Silicon Valley Bank

Critical audit matters

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
KPMG had audited the bank for nearly two decades. Less than a fortnight before the bank's failure, it signed its final audit opinion.
Image:

KPMG had audited the bank for nearly two decades. Less than a fortnight before the bank's failure, it signed its final audit opinion.

KPMG has come under fire for failing to flag the risks that brought down Silicon Valley Bank in its audit of the bank two weeks before its collapse.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday (10 April) that the Big Four audit firm had flagged potential losses on loans as a so-called critical audit matter, but not of the unrealised bond losses that ultimately led to the bank's collapse.

KPMG had audited the bank for nearly two decades. Less than a fortnight before the bank's failure, it signed its final audit opinion.

'This time is different': SVB collapse symptom of easy money rather than systemic banking issues

Critical audit matters were introduced in 2019 to inform investors of matters arising from the audit that required "especially challenging, subjective, or complex auditor judgement", and how the auditor responded to them.

Martin Baumann, a former chief auditor at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board who had a leading role in designing the measure, told the WSJ Silicon Valley Bank's unrealised losses in its bond portfolio appear to "meet every definition of a possible critical audit matter".

Erik Gordon, a University of Michigan business professor, added: "The auditors failed to mention the fire in the basement or the box of dynamite on the first floor, but they did point out the peeling paint on the flower box. How could they miss the interest-rate risk?"

SVB's parent company files for 'reorganisation' bankruptcy

Silicon Valley Bank bought US Treasuries while interest rates were close to zero, the value of which dropped sharply as rates shot up last year, leaving the bank with significant unrealised losses. 

As a result, it lost $1.8bn last month when it sold a sizable portfolio of bonds. It tried to raise more than $2bn to close the hole in its balance sheet, but this led to a bank run as its loss report and fundraising attempt alarmed investors and depositors.

KPMG has been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Swiss lawmakers hold special session to scrutinise Credit Suisse rescue plan - reports

Global EM equities investment trust eyes £100m IPO

More on Companies

The vast majority of the proceeds from the deal will go towards repaying £33.7m owed to Santander UK.
Companies

Apex Group acquires remaining MJ Hudson divisions for £40m

Shareholders will miss out

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 11 April 2023 • 2 min read
NatWest shares, which stood at about 310p in February, have slumped to 269.4p today (11 April), in tandem with falls in other banking stocks | Credit: iStock
Companies

Hedge fund Marshall Wace ups short bet against Natwest

Concerns about banking stability

Laura Miller
clock 11 April 2023 • 1 min read
Sources told Sky News that a sale process run by bankers at Evercore was expected to begin as early as next month.
Companies

Private equity firm Inflexion eyes takeover bid of 7IM - reports

Formal auction process

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 06 April 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

IMF: Weak growth will drag down interest rates

11 April 2023 • 2 min read
02

Global EM equities investment trust eyes £100m IPO

11 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

LGIM shutters green bond ETF

06 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Private equity firm Inflexion eyes takeover bid of 7IM - reports

06 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

Concerns mount over potential fire sale of Home REIT properties as liquidity shrinks

06 April 2023 • 5 min read
06

Industry Voice: Listed infrastructure - Realising the potential for sustainable impact

05 April 2023 • 4 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot