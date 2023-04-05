FCA ESG fund labelling rules to be published within the year

Sian Barnett Wike
The Financial Conduct Authority has issued its strategy for the next 12 months, pledging to publish the finalised Sustainable Disclosure Requirements by this time next year. 

In today's release (5 April) of its 'Business Plan 2023/2024', the FCA has maintained sustainability disclosures by both investment products and corporates as one of its priority areas for the year ahead, with the regulator making its first firm commitment to publish the final rules by the end of the period. 

The FCA has taken the opportunity to assure firms of its intentions to "intervene quickly and assertively" against firms not meeting its Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR), stating accurate market pricing and protecting consumers from misleading marketing as its primary motivations.

The watchdog has underlined that the final ISSB standards for sustainability-related disclosures will be adopted in the UK as soon as they have been finalised by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

In explicitly restating its role as the co-chair of IOSCO's workstream, this one line could be seen as an effort by the FCA to quieten the MPs who questioned the SDR's international interoperability, maintaining that "robust and commonly agreed international standards" are well within its sightline.

The regulator has, however, responded to the cross-party group's request for a more rigorous cost-benefit analysis of the reforms to be undertaken with the announcement of its Cost Benefit Assessment panel. 

In the update, the regulator has reaffirmed its commitment to a number of initiatives currently underway, as well as sharing intentions to publish its own net zero transition plan in a bid to encourage "high-quality, transparent disclosure" from the top.

Efforts to improve the integrity of the wider ‘ESG ecosystem' remain firmly on the agenda - with both data and ratings agencies re-confirmed as priorities, as well as an explicit call-out for assurance and verification services to be on the inspection trail.

Tying up a previously loose timescale, today's update also provides a commitment to consult the market over the coming year on accelerating the pace of diversity and inclusion efforts and subsequently publishing their final rules regarding equity across senior and executive management.

The release reads: "Firms that take ESG issues seriously, including having diverse and inclusive cultures, can better meet the needs of consumers and markets and support greater innovation and competition."

Management teams should also gain clarity regarding requirements for sustainability-related incentivisation, as raised in the "Finance for positive sustainable change" discussion paper released by the FCA's ESG team earlier this year.

A formal Feedback Statement will be published, also including the watchdog's next steps regarding improvements to investor stewardship and ESG-related professional competence.

The wider Business Plan also includes commitments from the regulator to bolster Consumer Duty efforts to tackle the consequences of the current cost of living pressures and to continue to fold crypto-assets into its regime.

Likewise, ambitions to become a data-led regulator and continued efforts regarding the repeal of retained EU laws are firmly within sight.

Sian Barnett Wike is deputy editor of Sustainable Investment 

