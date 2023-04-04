Digital 9 Infrastructure team buys £250,000 of shares as discount widens to 44%

The share price has responded positively to this morning’s statement, up 3% to 63.25p, according to data from MarketWatch.
The share price has responded positively to this morning's statement, up 3% to 63.25p, according to data from MarketWatch.

The managers of Digital 9 Infrastructure have reacted to the recent share price slide and 44% discount to net asset value of the trust by purchasing shares in a bid to reassure investors.

In a stock exchange notice today (4 April), the board said it was "not aware of any portfolio specific factors that have led to the recent decline in the share price", adding the discount "materially undervalues" the company and its portfolio. 

According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, the £950m trust is currently trading at a 44% discount. Its share price has slid 41% in the last year. 

In a bid to narrow the discount, the board confirmed that Triple Point, the investment manager, had bought 150,000 shares at an average price of 61.4p last Friday (31 March). 

Senior members of the digital infrastructure team also purchased an additional 240,000 shares in the company at an average price of 63.4p, bringing the total shares owned by Triple Point to 2,336,495, representing approximately 0.27% of the total issued share capital.

The board said it maintains confidence in the group's "diversified portfolio of nine high-quality" data centre, subsea fibre, wireless and terrestrial fibre assets, which they said "continue to perform strongly, in line with management expectations".

The shares have responded positively to this morning's statement, up 3% to 63.25p, according to data from MarketWatch. However, this is significantly lower than the 12-month high of 118p. 

Triple Point's head of digital infrastructure Thor Johnsen and investment director Andre Karihaloo, who had managed the trust since its launch in March 2021, stepped down from their roles in November "to pursue other career opportunities".

Ben Beaton took over as the leader of Triple Point's digital infrastructure team and management of DGI9 with immediate effect, but the board has yet to appoint a new head of digital infrastructure. 

In today's statement, the board said the recruitment of the investment manager's head of digital infrastructure was progressing as expected and will be announced in due course.

The departures led to Investec analysts warning of the "perilous position" of the trust, citing "material uncertainty over the long-term management of the vehicle and its current over-leveraged position".

In March, Investec reinforced its ‘Sell' rating on Digital 9 Infrastructure following the trust's annual results released on 9 March.

Investec analysts Alan Brierley and Ben Newell warned in a note they were concerned about both the balance sheet of the trust and the sustainability of the dividend, describing its position as "challenged".

Triple Point said it is making "significant progress" in securing complementary sources of capital. In May, it expects to announce the terms of a new $100m facility to be provided to one of its investee companies.

The syndication of a minority stake in existing investee companies to a strategic capital partner is progressing in line with the timetable, it added. Terms are expected to be announced in August 2023.

