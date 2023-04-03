Jupiter head of environmental solutions exits amid closure of two ecology funds

Rhys Petheram leaves after 17 years

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Back in October last year, CEO Matthew Beesley announced the firm’s "fund rationalising programme", which will see around 25% of funds merged, closed or repositioned.
Jupiter’s head of environmental investment solutions and portfolio Rhys Petheram is leaving the firm after 17 years amid the closure of two Sicav funds in the Global Ecology range.

A spokesperson confirmed that the Jupiter Global Ecology Bond and Global Ecology Diversified funds, which held £15m and £17.9m in assets respectively, will close on 6 April after failing to attract sufficient inflows. 

"Following a detailed review as part of our ongoing product rationalisation process, including client feedback, it has been concluded that these two funds are not aligned with client demand. We believe, therefore, that liquidating these funds is in the best interests of investors," they added. 

Jupiter merges, closes and overhauls six funds in January

The closures have prompted the departure of Petheram after nearly two decades at the firm. He joined in March 2006 as a credit analyst before being promoted to fixed income and multi-asset fund manager. He had held his current role since December 2020.

"Rhys has worked at Jupiter for 17 years and has made a significant contribution to the company's fixed income and environmental solutions strategies over this time. He leaves with our thanks and very best wishes," the spokesperson said. 

Jupiter splits CIO role and pushes on with fund restructuring plans

The overhaul will mainly target "subscale" funds with less than £100m of assets under management across the firm's entire asset class mix, with 4% of total AUM impacted.

Jupiter informed shareholders in January of six different funds that would either be closed, merged or endure a change in investment process, with funds affected including the Merian European Equity (ex UK) fund and the Jupiter Pacific Equity fund. 

