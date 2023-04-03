95% of FTSE 100 companies lack 'credible' transition plans

The draft framework and guidance call on companies to embrace a range of best practices that should help ensure their net-zero transition plans are credible and actionable to deliver real-world emissions reductions in line with global climate goals.

Released last November, the proposals for the TPT framework are still in draft, with the public consultation for feedback closing a month ago (28 February). As part of the so-called UK ‘Green Day' policy releases last week, the government announced its plans to consult on making transition plans mandatory for large businesses, likely impacting the estimated Q3 release of the final framework and guidance.

The science-based framework aims to enable all private-sector companies to mobilise their climate targets, acting as the ‘gold standard' to support investor capital allocation decisions.

However, EY's research demonstrates that little progress has been made to gear up for the implementation of the final framework. Its assessment found that it was aligning with the TPT's implementation requirements, where most of the FTSE 100 fell down.

Rob Doepel, EY UK and Ireland managing partner for sustainability, said: "We have a lot of organisations that have made great pledges and statements of intent, and talked about great projects, but in terms of fully aligned, fully exhaustive plans, there are not many that are where they need to be."

Members of the Transition Plan Taskforce include representatives from the Financial Conduct Authority, HM Treasury, GFANZ, the Financial Reporting Council, asset managers, corporates and industry bodies.

At the time of release, the new guidance was welcomed by economic secretary to the Treasury and co-chair of the TPT, Andrew Griffith. He said transition plans were "fundamental to ensuring the financial system supports our transition to net zero".

"The UK is already the leading global centre for sustainable finance, and this announcement is a significant step in delivering on our commitment made at COP26 last year - to become the world's first net-zero-aligned financial centre," he added.