FCA's Rathi defends UK listings regime

In his speech at the Global Investment Management Summit in London today (29 March), Rathi said some firms' recent decisions to list in other countries "flow from a shift in the geographic sources of revenues and future focus of the companies concerned".

He took aim however, at the subsequent calls to relax the listings regime to attract more companies to go public in the UK.

The FCA boss said implementing a few "regulatory levers" would not change the outcomes, and added the criticism of the system has only been brought up recently and it had never been a "priority area for public policy for decades".

Nevertheless, Rathi argued the regulator has provided flexibilities to secure capital for companies.

For instance, in 2020, UK equity markets saw £34.3bn of new secondary capital for UK-quoted companies and in 2021, the British capital markets supported 126 IPOs, raising £16.3bn.

He did admit that 2022 has been a "tougher year" in comparison.

Rathi went on to say regulation is only part of the answer, as it cannot be responsible for the creation of "companies of scale in sectors of the future".

"A company's decision on both whether to list and, if so, where, is driven by a range of factors, including whether staying private or non-listed markets can provide more efficient access to capital. We want the full spectrum of capital raising possibilities to be functioning well from private to public markets," he explained

He continued: "If a company does decide to go public, its choice of listing location may be driven by valuations, depth and liquidity of capital markets and breadth of investor base, comparable peers, investor/analyst expertise, taxation, director remuneration requirements, indexation, founder preferences, location of main operations, customer base or competitors now and in the future, political support and media coverage, among other things."

Reforms

At the same time, Rathi did not rule out any future reforms of the UK listings regime.

He said the FCA was "open-minded about reform", especially considering the ones it introduced in 2021, including lower free float levels, a more permissive approach to dual class share structures for premium listed companies and introducing digital financial reporting.

The regulator will soon publish a "blueprint" of further reforms of the regime "soon", following the discussion paper unveiled last year.

Rathi also said that some market participants lamented burdensome standards for premium listings which can deter some companies, despite being able to benefit from UK index inclusion.

Enhanced investor protections don't seem to be as of interest as the FCA previously thought, as investors still prefer to deploy capital in other markets.

Rathi added: "[Our rules] are a reflection of investor preferences and cultural and other business norms in the UK present at the time, but the global market has now evolved.

"To reform these rules, we need a wide-ranging consensus across issuers, investors, politicians and market participants."

He admitted the FCA does not want to copy and paste the rules of other jurisdictions as they may not work with the UK framework, that is why engagement from the industry has been greatly encouraged.

Rathi said the change to a single segment and a focus on transparency would lead to significantly reforming the regulator's rule book. Some of the changes would include:

Removing eligibility rules requiring three-year financial track records in order to list - as not many startups are able to do so;

A more permissive approach to dual class share structures; and

Removing compulsory shareholder votes for large transactions and for related third-party transactions, while maintaining a disclosure regime.

At the same time, the FCA intended to keep a streamlined sponsor regime, a single set of listings principles and rules to protect shareholders from the solvent cancellation of a listing without takeover offer or approval by a super majority of investors.

Yet Rathi said there are several questions to be addressed before the regulator can go ahead and make any reforms.

These issues touch on conflicts of interest; risk appetite assessments; the kind of disclosure needed and necessary; and whether higher risk would attract both global and domestic investors.

"These are the questions I would urge you to consider as we aim to move our work forward at pace in the coming months," Rathi added.

"We stand ready to play our part, but we are only one part of a much wider debate and we need to be realistic about how impactful these reforms in and of themselves will prove to be without wider concerted action and in a world where regulatory home bias remains a feature of equity markets even as investing has become increasingly global."