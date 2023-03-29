Jeremy Hunt: Now is the right time to review ring-fencing regulations

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt gave evidence to the Treasury Select Committee on his Spring Budget: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee on the Spring Budget, Hunt was asked by Labour MP Rushanara Ali if there were any plans to remove ring-fencing now or in the future.

The regulations came into effect in 2019 as a product of the banking crisis in 2008, requiring the largest banking groups' to separate core retail banking services from activities such as investment and international banking.

According to the Bank of England: "Ring-fencing is a key part of the government's package of banking reforms designed to increase the stability of the UK financial system and prevent the costs of failing banks falling on taxpayers."

In response to the question, Hunt said: "We do think that 15 years after the financial crisis, it is the right time to review the ring-fencing regime."

In February 2021, the Treasury appointed an independent panel, chaired by Keith Skeoch, to undertake a statutory review of the ring-fencing regime and propriety trading, and the chancellor said that the upcoming reforms would be based on Skeoch's findings.

Hunt stated that the reforms would not be made without considering the weight of the crisis in 2008.

He said: "We have also been very clear that we will not unlearn the lessons of the financial crisis in 2008, and we will make sure that we build on the fact that, for example, for the first time our regulators have a responsibility to promote financial stability that is extremely important, and we will make sure that nothing we do compromises that."

Yesterday (28 March), Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey gave evidence on the sale of SVB UK to the Committee, and spoke about the importance of ring-fencing, and that removing it could pose a risk to financial stability, something Ali pointed out to Hunt.

She pushed the chancellor on his plans for the regime, but Hunt said he could not provide a full answer since the government had not publicly announced what its plans were.

Ali highlighted the backdrop of a dual regional banking crisis going on in the US and Europe and argued that if there were plans to alter these regulations, "people would want to know", adding that he was not providing assurance to regulators on the issue.

But Hunt reiterated his hesitation to go into detail, and attempted to reassure the Committee, saying: "I want to give everyone is that we will not do anything that compromises financial stability. We will not unlearn the lessons of the financial crisis and we will not turn the clock back".

Hunt was also grilled on the growing exodus of companies leaving the UK for listing on the US and European markets as its governments provide more accommodative investment packages.

Conservative MP John Baron highlighted the recent departures of ARM, stating: "There is a real risk of the UK being squeezed by the sorts of investment packages that have been declared by the US and the EU....We have seen what you have done with the investment allowance of the next three years, but how sure are you that this is going to be enough, given the incentives we see globally?"

Hunt said he stood by what he had declared in the Spring Budget about wanting the UK to "remain competitive", adding that he believed the UK would become the next Silicon Valley.

He said he had not had time before the Spring Budget to see what the EU's latest package would be, and it was a topic his office would go back to and work on.

Inflation and OBR forecasts

A headline of the Spring Budget was that inflation would fall to 2.9%, by the end of this year, data the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast.

Hunt called inflation the "number one destabilising influence on the economy", and the latest date from the Office for National Statistics found that inflation had risen to 10.4% in February, reversing the declining trend seen in the past three months.

Asked if he was "confident" in the OBR's forecasts, Hunt said he was, but added that there was no room for complacency in the task of bringing down inflation.

"We really need to keep our eyes on the target," he said.

But Baron pushed back on the chancellor's optimism, claiming it did not make sense given recent events with banks, and challenged the BoE's recent interest rate hike, arguing it could "go too far, given the reasonably fragile state of the global economy".

"They have not got a grasp on the situation," he said.

But the chancellor said the BoE believed there was inflationary pressure beyond what is due to "fall out" and it was the central bank's priority to deal with that.

He said we could "not have it both ways" and be "critical of central bankers for not raising interest rates early enough, and then on the other hand, when they do raise them say, ‘you might be overshooting'".

"I do not believe they are overacting," Hunt said.

Mini Budget was the blip in consistent economic practices

Discussing the ethos of the Spring Budget, which Hunt outlined as a ‘Budget for Growth', which he said was the answer to overcoming inflation, Conservative MP Danny Kruger said one of the reasons the UK had had a "bumpy ride" was because the government kept changing its objective.

Hunt responded that, according to him, it had been "more coherent than you might think, with one exception" which was the Truss-Kwarteng Mini Budget.

The chancellor reversed virtually all of the policies put forward in the September Budget once he took over from Kwasi Kwarteng, and said there were "some mistakes" in his predecessor's plans.

"In particular, I think it is clear you cannot fund tax cuts through increased borrowing, so that is a that is a clear thing that we changed course on," he concluded.