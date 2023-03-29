NZAOA criticises 'cumbersome' stewardship efforts of asset managers

In doing so, the group has also encouraged its members to engage with asset managers over "cumbersome" efforts concerning investment stewardship activities.

However, much of the ‘Position on the Oil and Gas Sector' guidance is aimed at wider investors beyond the asset owner members, with the group asserting the need for asset managers to "play a driving role" in a successful transition.

The guidance expects members, and all investors beyond the Alliance, to align current targets with "credible" 1.5°C net zero scenarios - explicitly stating that targets cannot be achieved if investments in new oil and gas fields infrastructure are undertaken.

However, Reclaim finance has called the Position "a great leap backward", criticising a "feeble" lack of mandatory action for NZAOA members.

The campaign group referenced former drafts of the paper which both placed more accountability on its own members and provided more "meaningful" requirements for them to follow.

Paddy McCully, senior analyst with Reclaim Finance, said: "The [NZ]AOA has run away from taking a clear position on financing oil and gas expansion. The [NZ]AOA addresses many of its recommendations to governments, companies, and investors in general, instead of focusing on the responsibilities of its own members."

The key asks of the Alliance centre around how financing oil and gas infrastructure "should be limited to existing" fields and that investment in private asset infrastructure projects within these sectors must be "approached with heightened and ever-increasing caution and scrutiny".

As part of the efforts of its sister alliance, the Net Zero Asset Manager (NZAM) initiative, NZAOA has also calling upon members to set clearer expectations of the oil and gas producers they currently invest in.

This namely comprises of setting Scope 1, 2 and 3 emission reduction targets and align all operations and capex with science-based 1.5°C pathways such as the IPCC's.

Investor expectations

The NZAOA asserted its position regarding recent backlash in the US, stating, "taking action to mitigate the associated risks is clearly within investors' fiduciary responsibilities".

Asset owners are encouraged to work with asset managers who acknowledge this responsibility and "set the tone" concerning climate action with the managers they do hire.

The guidance reads: "The Alliance has encouraged the concept of "asset manager engagement", whereby asset owners actively engage their asset managers on the need to represent their systemic and long-term interests on climate topics through bold investment decision-making and ambitious stewardship activities."

In response, the group has called for investors to be receptive to engagement from owners and to ensure a better alignment of selective divestment and stewardship efforts. Notably, NZAOA is urging investors to support collaborative moves to strengthen the landscape for proxy voting.

The Alliance has called out the "cumbersome" process from many investors who vote against resolutions and then wait until subsequent shareholder meetings to adjust proposals.

The guidance has criticised that this "does not align with the urgency of the challenge to transition from oil and gas that is aligned with a 1.5°C pathway".

It continued: "All investors should help strengthen the efficacy of resolutions relating to climate and the energy transition by making clear what a palatable climate resolution consists of or by developing and filing resolutions directly with companies when they see fit".

However, Reclaim Finance criticised the wider recommendations for engagement activities as "watered-down" from those in the 2022 draft paper. The group said: "The final version is loaded with non-binding suggestions for vague actions".

Policy expectations

NZAOA is also calling for greater policy ambition to restrict oil and gas demand while increasing the supply and availability of renewable alternatives.

Systemic interventions are cited to achieve a whole-of-economy transition, such as the implementation of just carbon-pricing mechanisms and incentivisation for funding innovative technologies - timely for some members, given this week's much anticipated ‘Green Day' in the UK.

Number 10 is set to unveil a raft of decarbonisation and energy policies on Thursday, including a direct response to the US Inflation Reduction Act and EU Net Zero Industry Act. Investors and asset owners alike await confirmation of new financial packages to enable a wave of green investment to be fostered within the City.

NZAOA's efforts could stand to be undermined if the controversial Scottish Rosebank oil field is approved on Green Day, though a saving grace could come from incoming First Minister Humza Yousaf‘s readiness for the "difficult decisions" he anticipates in supporting Scotland's journey to net zero.

Günther Thallinger, Allianz SE board member and chair of Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, said: "The world must achieve a net-zero economy by 2050, with a maximum 1.5°C of temperature rise. This is necessary to avoid the most extreme effects of climate change. How energy is provided and consumed must therefore dramatically change. This includes the need to phase out non-renewable sources like oil and gas in many, if not most, of its current uses.

"This challenge must be tackled while balancing the supply of oil and gas on the one hand, and society's demand for affordable and reliable energy on the other. Investors want to support this transition, and the Alliance Position on the Oil and Gas Sector describes how our members will do that."

In criticism of the Asset Owner Alliance (AOA) Lucie Pinson, director of Reclaim Finance said: "The alliance claims to be committed to halving emissions by 2030 but is not prepared to set actions for its members that might put that goal within reach.

"Coming so soon after the IPCC's hard-hitting message only highlights the AOA's failure of leadership. If leadership is to be found among asset owners it looks like it will need to be at the level of individual members: while the AOA fiddles, it is time for its members to act."

Sian Barnett Wike is deputy editor of our sister publication Sustainable Investment, where this article first appeared.