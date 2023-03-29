Scottish Widows launches £1.4bn of climate-focused funds

The firm's new headliner Global Environmental Solutions fund will be focused on companies that provide solutions to critical environmental issues, such as global greenhouse gas emissions, food security, pollution and biodiversity loss.

Developed with Schroders, the fund will invest in firms that derive at least 50% of revenues from goods and services that facilitate sustainable alternatives in areas such as transportation, electricity and heat production, water use, agriculture, or industrial manufacturing.

Companies that direct at least 20% of capital expenditure towards adaptation to the circular economy will also be considered for the fund, along with those that exert "significant influence" through their policies and practices over their supply chains or customers to reduce emissions.

ESG investing in emerging markets faces major hurdles despite vital importance

The fund will aim to tackle biodiversity loss through investment and engagement with firms that are also focused on this problem.

Additionally, the fund will look to eliminate exposure to commodity-driven deforestation in the companies held in the fund by 2025, as part of Schroders' 'Plan for Nature' initiative.

Tracker funds

Three other equity tracker funds have also been unveiled that focus on emerging markets, developed world and UK climate transition, following FTSE Paris-aligned indices.

They are the Scottish Widows Emerging Markets Paris-aligned Index Equity Tracker; Scottish Widows Developed World Paris-aligned Index Equity Tracker and Scottish Widows UK Climate Transition Index Equity Tracker funds.

These funds are managed for the firm by Blackrock and abrdn, and they aim to invest in companies at the "forefront of the transition to a low carbon economy", according to the firm.

The emerging markets and developed worlds funds track indices will facilitate an immediate 50% reduction in carbon intensity, followed by an ongoing 7% reduction year-on-year, while the UK fund tracks an index will also facilitate a 7% a year ongoing decrease, from an initial 30% reduction.

BlackRock iShares ESG ETF suffers $4bn of outflows in one day

Maria Nazarova-Doyle, head of responsible investments and stewardship at Scottish Widows, said: "With the launch of our new fund, we are taking steps ourselves towards driving major investment into better outcomes for the environment as well as our customers.

"We have an urgent imperative to support the companies attempting to drive the change our planet desperately needs, while protecting the savings and livelihoods of our members in the long run. More innovative solutions are on the horizon, but we must work together to ensure they become a reality."