UBS brings back former CEO following Credit Suisse takeover

Sergio Ermotti

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Sergio Ermotti will return to lead the firm
Image:

Sergio Ermotti will return to lead the firm

UBS has brought back its former chief executive Sergio Ermotti to lead the firm, following the takeover of Credit Suisse by the Swiss lender.

Ermotti will begin the job on 5 April, replacing Ralph Hamers, who succeeded Ermotti in 2020 when he stepped down after nine years in the role.

Hamers will remain at UBS and work alongside Ermotti as an adviser, the firm said.

The Swiss bank said in a statement that the move had been made "in light of the new challenges and priorities facing UBS after the announcement of the acquisition" and pointed to how Ermotti had transformed UBS during his time in the top job.

"This unique experience, together with his deep understanding of the financial services industry in Switzerland and globally, make Sergio Ermotti ideally placed to pursue the integration of Credit Suisse," UBS said.

In a statement, Hamers said he was "stepping aside in the interests of the new combined entity and its stakeholders, including Switzerland and its financial sector".

"Integrating Credit Suisse is UBS's single most important task and I am confident that Sergio will successfully guide the bank through this next phase. I am of course sorry to leave UBS, but circumstances have changed in ways that none of us expected," Hamers added.

Since leaving UBS, Ermotti has chaired Swiss Re. UBS said he will remain in the role of chair until shortly after the firm's annual general meeting on 12 April.

UBS chair Colm Kelleher added: "While the acquisition will support UBS's existing strategy, it imposes new priorities on us. With his unique experience, I am very confident that Sergio will deliver the successful integration that is so essential for both banks' clients, employees and investors, and for Switzerland. I know Sergio will hit the ground running."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Invesco shutters six ETFs due to 'economic viability'

Scottish Widows launches £1.4bn of climate-focused funds

More on Business roles

This temporary position was taken “to support the company during a transition period".
Business roles

Amundi replaces Yves Perrier as chair

Philippe Brassac

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 March 2023 • 1 min read
Kamal Bhatia, new head of global investments
Business roles

Principal AM revamps leadership team following merger with pensions arm

Combined with pensions business

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 01 March 2023 • 2 min read
Helena Morrissey
Business roles

Helena Morrissey becomes group chair of Altum

Focus on diversity

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Schroders Capital unveils UK's first LTAF

29 March 2023 • 2 min read
02

Jeremy Hunt: Now is the right time to review ring-fencing regulations

29 March 2023 • 5 min read
03

UBS brings back former CEO following Credit Suisse takeover

29 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

Scottish Widows launches £1.4bn of climate-focused funds

29 March 2023 • 2 min read
05

FCA's Rathi defends UK listings regime

29 March 2023 • 4 min read
06

Bloomberg launches SFDR dashboard to align portfolios with key ESG indicators

29 March 2023 • 1 min read
30 Mar
United Kingdom
Website

SI Alliance webinar: Equities, bonds and real assets: Where are the investment opportunities?

Register now
Trustpilot