BlackRock iShares ESG ETF suffers $4bn of outflows in one day

Analysts point to rebalancing

clock • 1 min read
BlackRock iShares ESG ETF suffers $4bn of outflows in one day

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) faced the sell-off on 20 March, in what Morningstar has described as an "eye-popping number", according the the FT.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) had net inflows of $4.8bn on the same day, with analysts pointing to BlackRock potentially rebalancing its model portfolios.

As scrutiny of ESG risk analysis increases in the US, there are thoughts as to whether the passives giant has rebalanced the portfolios to abate Republican criticism. 

Revealed: BlackRock's three major themes

A company spokesperson told the FT: "As we actively manage our models to capture opportunities in the market, some ETFs included in BlackRock model portfolios experience inflows or outflows, driven by advisers who trade their clients' portfolios in line with BlackRock's models."

The spokesperson declined to comment on the trades and nature of the flows.

This piece was originally published on Investment Week's sister publication Sustainable Investment.

Related Topics

More on ETFs

The four funds focus on electric vehicles and batteries, clean energy, cloud computing and biotech.
ETFs

Global X unveils four China-focused ETFs

Clean energy and biotech

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 March 2023 • 1 min read
The ETF is HANetf’s second in partnership with Sprott Asset Management, which is an expert in metals and mining investment.
ETFs

HANetf launches energy transition materials ETF

Sprott Energy Transition Materials

Laura Miller
clock 14 March 2023 • 2 min read
European equities were the big winners of the month, seeing $6.3bn in inflows, after having gained $7.3bn the month before.
ETFs

ETP flows see US fall out of favour in February as Europe grows in popularity

Flows globally slowed

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 March 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

UK food inflation reaches record high but has room to grow

28 March 2023 • 1 min read
02

Andrew Bailey: SVB collapse was the 'fastest passage from health to death since Barings'

28 March 2023 • 5 min read
03

Calastone names managing director for UK and Europe

28 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust mulls merger following 33.2% crash in 2022

28 March 2023 • 2 min read
05

BlackRock iShares ESG ETF suffers $4bn of outflows in one day

28 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

RM Funds boosts Home REIT mandate bid with social housing advisor appointment

27 March 2023 • 2 min read
30 Mar
United Kingdom
Website

SI Alliance webinar: Equities, bonds and real assets: Where are the investment opportunities?

Register now
Trustpilot