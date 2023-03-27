First Citizens Bank purchases SVB following collapse

Sold by FDIC

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Silicon Valley Bank, was reformed into Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, by the FDIC following a collapse of the lender, will see all of its depositors automatically become depositors of First Citizens.
Image:

Silicon Valley Bank, was reformed into Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, by the FDIC following a collapse of the lender, will see all of its depositors automatically become depositors of First Citizens.

Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed earlier this month following a bank run, has been bought by fellow US regional bank First Citizens Bank.

The North Caroline based bank purchased SVB today (27 March) and will obtain all 17 former branches of SVB, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a statement last night.

SVB, which was reformed into Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, by the FDIC following a collapse of the lender, will see all of its depositors automatically become depositors of First Citizens.

The bank has about $167bn in total assets and $119bn of total deposits, the FDIC said. Overall, $72bn of assets has been purchased in this deal, at a discount of $16.5bn.

The remaining roughly $90bn in securities and other assets will remain in FDIC receivership for disposition, and the FDIC received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens common stock worth up to $500m.

In total, the FDIC estimated that the cost of the failure of SVB to its Deposit Insurance Fund to be about $20bn.

The regulator added that it and First Citizens had entered into a loss-share transaction on the commercial loans it purchased from SVB, which is "projected to maximize recoveries on the assets by keeping them in the private sector," and minimize disruptions for loan customers. First Citizens will also assume all loan-related qualified financial contracts.

After extending the bidding window last week, the FDIC said it had seen "substantial interest" from several parties, and needed additional time to "explore more options, maximise value and achieve an optimal outcome".

 

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Stock Spotlight: Air travel resurgence fuels Rolls-Royce while ESG concerns persist

ESG investing in emerging markets faces major hurdles despite vital importance

More on Economics

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by J. Safra Sarasin at Channel Islands 2023
Economics

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by J. Safra Sarasin at Channel Islands 2023

Jayadev Mishra
clock 24 March 2023 • 6 min read
While the impact of the banking turmoil is “uncertain”, the Federal Open Market Committee said it remains “highly attentive” to inflation risks, which remain “elevated”.
Economics

Federal Reserve raises rates by 25bps despite banking stress

Warns of tighter credit conditions

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 23 March 2023 • 2 min read
The market is pricing a 50/50 chance of a 25bp hike by the BoE, after a fraught week for the financial services sector.
Economics

BoE 'could hold rates' in wake of Credit Suisse and SVB

50/50 chance of BoE hike

Laura Miller
clock 21 March 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

First Citizens Bank purchases SVB following collapse

27 March 2023 • 1 min read
02

Pair of Liontrust non-executive directors resign from the board

27 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

HSBC shareholders force vote on structural overhaul

27 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse remarks

27 March 2023 • 1 min read
05

Ex-Scottish Mortgage director Amar Bhidé goes to FCA with concerns

24 March 2023 • 2 min read
06

What on earth is going on in Scottish Mortgage‽

27 March 2023 • 4 min read
30 Mar
United Kingdom
Website

SI Alliance webinar: Equities, bonds and real assets: Where are the investment opportunities?

Register now
Trustpilot