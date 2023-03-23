Morgan Stanley IM launches two European fixed income Article 8 funds

'Both funds seek to provide investors with a flexible, active approach'.
Morgan Stanley Investment Management has unveiled two European fixed income funds, both listed as Article 8.

The MSINVF Short Maturity Euro Corporate Bond fund aims to provide an attractive rate of relative return, measured in euros.

It invests predominantly in short-dated investment grade corporates with maturities or call dates of less than three years.

Alongside delivering returns, the fund's objective is to reduce volatility associated with longer maturity fixed income securities, Morgan Stanley IM said.

The second strategy is the MSINVF Global Credit Opportunities fund, measured in US dollars, which aims to provide an attractive level of total return by investing in a wide range of fixed income securities.

Morgan Stanley IM launches Article 8 floating rate securities fund

Morgan Stanley said the fund is "unconstrained by its reference benchmark" - the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Corporate Index - and, as a result, it can "dynamically allocate within the broad global credit universe" while mitigating drawdown risk at the same time.

Both funds are actively managed and focused on delivering "secure investment rates" for investors looking to safeguard their investments over the medium and long term.

The teams are led by Richard Ford, co-head of broad markets fixed income at Morgan Stanley IM.

Ford said there has been a growing appetite among European investors for flexible credit strategies and the creation of the two funds was born out of this demand.

"Both funds seek to provide investors with a flexible, active approach and we believe they will help to deliver strong risk adjusted returns over the medium and long term for our clients," he added.

