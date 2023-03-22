JPMAM's Ward: Banking turmoil will lead to further tightening of lending standards

In a conference this morning (22 March), the firm's EMEA chief market strategist told delegates the banking turmoil seen in recent weeks will have an impact on the behaviour of banks, and lead to a further tightening of lending conditions.

"It is important to recognise that we have already seen lending conditions tighten in the US and it is beginning to tighten here in Europe as well," she said. "This should not be surprising because the central banks are trying to reduce lending to slow the economy down."

Contagion is 'spreading' from banking to real economy

The tightening of lending standards will be important for the Federal Reserve, she said, which is set to make its policy decision tonight. Ward is predicting the federal funds rate to rise by 25 basis points to 4.75%-5%, matching the February increase.

"Should not central banks distinguish between their monetary policy and their inflation target and financial stability? Not right now, because I do think this will lead to some degree of tightening in lending standards," she said. "I do not know how much just yet, but I think it will have implications for growth and therefore inflation."

JP Morgan AM is still expecting a moderate and contained recession, but is now predicting that less federal fund rate hikes will be required to slow down the economy to that level.