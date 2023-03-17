SVB's parent company files for 'reorganisation' bankruptcy

Bankruptcy proceedings will allow the company to “preserve value as it evaluates strategic alternatives for its businesses and assets”.

Chapter 11, also known as ‘reorganisation bankruptcy', usually allows a debtor to remain in possession and have the powers and duties of a trustees, the US Courts explained. The business may continue to operate and, with court approval, borrow money.

The reorganisation plans may have to be voted on by the creditors affected and, if approved, they may be confirmed by the court, subject to certain legal requirements.

SVB Financial Group said SVB Securities and SVB Capital's funds and general partner entities have not been included in the bankruptcy filings and the businesses will continue to operate in the "ordinary course" as the parent company continues its exploration of strategic alternatives for the two.

SVB Financial Group added it is "no longer affiliated" with Silicon Valley Bank or the bank's private baking and wealth management business, SVB Private.

Its successor, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, is currently operating under the jurisdiction of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and, as such, is not included in the Chapter 11 filings.

SVB Financial believes it has around $2.2bn of liquidity as well as funded debt of approximately $3.3bn in aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes, which, it added, "are only recourse to SVB Financial Group and have no claim against SVB Capital or SVB Securities".

The group also has $3.7bn of preferred equity outstanding.

SVB Financial Group chief restructuring officer William Kosturos said the bankruptcy proceedings will allow the company to "preserve value as it evaluates strategic alternatives for its businesses and assets".

"SVB Financial Group will continue to work cooperatively with Silicon Valley Bridge Bank," he added. "We are committed to finding practical solutions to maximise the recoverable value for stakeholders of both entities."