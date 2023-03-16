GAM strengthens systematic team with double appointment

Longworth has been at the company since 2010, when he joined as investment director, and will lead the systematic team in its testing of new models and approaches to support the core macro team.

Dhingra will report to Longworth in the GAM systematic team, while retaining his role as investment manager on GAM's systematic commodities strategy. He has worked at the firm since 2016, prior to which he held analyst roles at AIG and Towergate Insurance.

As part of the reshuffle, head of systematic investment specialists Guglielmo Mazzola, who joined GAM in 2022, will also report to Longworth.

Longworth said Dhingra brings a "wealth of systematic investment experience" to the team and will be an" invaluable contributor to our research efforts on GAM systematic core macro, as well as continuing to lead on GAM systematic commodities".