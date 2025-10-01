Heinrich Henckel to become CEO of LGT Wealth Management UK

Former CEO of LGT Bank Switzerland

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Ben Snee, CEO of LGT Wealth Management UK, will step down after 13 years and will be succeeded by Heinrich Henckel in early 2026.

