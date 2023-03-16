CFA UK launches new syllabus for Certificate in Climate and Investing

The society will release a new syllabus for the qualification, which is designed to enable investment practitioners to understand the systemic impact of climate on investments and how to integrate climate into all areas of the investment chain.

Changes in the syllabus for candidates sitting CCI from 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2024 will include streamlined content "to bring core knowledge to the fore", the latest developments in climate science, climate-related risks, impacts and opportunities and the evolving policy and regulatory landscape.

It will also expand the focus on the rapidly expanding carbon markets and insurance products, and provide structured approach from basic knowledge building blocks through to more advanced application and analysis case studies across multiple geographies and sectors.

CFA UK awards fellowship to FCA's Sacha Sadan

Will Goodhart, CEO at CFA UK, said: "Clients want to invest in the economies of the future not the past and regulators are keen to make sure that climate investment products can do what it says on the tin.

"Investment professionals need to be competent in this field and we are pleased to offer an increasingly accessible, up to date way for them to prove that they have the skills and knowledge that will allow them to play their part in the just transition to net zero."

Monica Filkova, head of climate and nature investment risk at Aviva and chair of the CFA CCI panel, added: "Graduates of the CCI qualification are now reaping the benefits of having such crucial foundational climate investing knowledge to aid their career progression.

"Mastery of the syllabus will ensure candidates feel empowered to make climate decisions on a topic that is rapidly changing."