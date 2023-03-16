British American Tobacco under pressure to exit London listing for US - reports

The London Stock Exchange has seen a string of departures in recent months, as companies flee from cheap valuations towards the deeper investor pool the US market offers.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Rajiv Jain, founder of GQG Partners, a $92bn US-based investment firm, said it "makes no sense" for the FTSE 100 company to remain on the UK stock market, adding that it had asked its owner to quit London.

"BATS is an orphan in Europe," he said. "The core ownership base [of BATS] has disappeared. It makes no sense for them to remain there."

The investor questioned the company's UK listing, pointing to the US-centric nature of the cigarette maker's business and the valuation gap between the company and its US-listed competitor Philip Morris International, where GQG is a top-10 shareholder.

On Thursday morning (16 March), BATS' market capitalisation stood at £67bn, less than half PMI's £147.6bn, according to data from Morningstar.

Jain declined to comment on how BATS' management reacted to his firm's proposal, but said: "We are a large shareholder, so they listened to us and they were not committal in one way or the other."

A BATS spokesperson told the FT the company, which has a secondary listing in Johannesburg, "does not comment on its engagement with shareholders".

The London Stock Exchange has seen a string of departures in recent months, as companies flee from cheap valuations towards the deeper investor pool the US market offers.

At the start of March, British chip-maker Arm opted for a New York listing and building materials company CRH signalled its their intention to leave the FTSE 100, following the announcements of Paddy Power and Sky Bet parent company Flutter Entertainment in February.