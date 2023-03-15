Spring Budget 23: Chancellor promises action on carbon capture and nuclear in 'clean energy reset'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has today (15 March) announced plans to drive investment in new carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) and nuclear projects, as part of a Budget in which he promised to boost UK energy security and establish the country as a "science and technology superpower".

As had been previously trailed, Hunt this afternoon confirmed plans to provide £20bn of support for CCUS projects over the next 20 years, as the Treasury announced a shortlist of projects for the first phase of CCUS deployment will be unveiled later this month.

Hunt said the programme would support 50,000 jobs and help capture 20 million to 30 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030, while laying the foundations for the delivery of the UK's planned zero-carbon industrial hubs.

He also confirmed the launch of the new Great British Nuclear agency, which will be tasked with running the competition for the UK's first small modular reactor (SMR).

Hunt said the government planned to select the leading technologies through the competition by the end of this year and if demonstrated to be viable, co-fund the UK's first SMR plant.

The chancellor hailed the rapid expansion of the UK renewables industry, praising the continued success of the offshore wind industry and the fact over 90% of the UK's solar capacity had been delivered under a Conservative government. But he joked that given the wind does not always blow and the sun does not always shine, "even under a Conservative government", there was an urgent need to deliver alternative sources of reliable clean power in the form of new nuclear and CCUS projects.

In a speech that contained remarkably few surprises, Hunt also confirmed the government would extend the Climate Change Agreement scheme for a further two years, providing £600m in tax breaks for businesses that invest in energy efficiency measures.

And in further widely expected moves, he confirmed the Energy Price Guarantee for domestic customers will be extended for a further three months, freezing annual energy bills at £2,500 for an average household, and extended the fuel duty freeze for another year.

Tax benefits

The chancellor also confirmed a major shake-up to the corporation tax regime that will see the UK become the first major economy to adopt a "full expensing" policy, whereby companies can deduct 100% of the cost of certain plant and machinery from their profits before tax.

The new capital allowance regime is scheduled for an initial three-year run with a view to making it permanent and is designed to make the UK a more attractive place for businesses to set up shop and invest in upgrading their infrastructure and operations.

Hunt said the policy will result in a 25p saving for every £1 invested and amounts to a £27bn tax cut for businesses over three years. "This decision makes us the only major European country with full expensing and gives us the joint most generous capital allowance regime or any advanced economy," he announced.

Hunt also confirmed plans to retain the Treasury's current policy of allowing businesses to deduct 50% of the cost of "special rate assets" during the first year of purchase. This includes assets that are integral to corporate efforts to transition to clean energy and more efficient practices, such as thermal insulation and solar panels. Initially due to sunset in 2023, the chancellor confirmed the tax break will now run until March 2023.

And in good news for companies developing nascent green technologies, Hunt also announced a new tax credit for small- and medium-sized "research-intensive" businesses that will enable them to claw back £27 on every £100 spent.

To qualify for the credit, companies must invest more than 40% of their total expenditure on R&D. "It is a £1.8bn package of support, helping 20,000 cutting edge companies who day by day are turning Britain into a science superpower," Hunt said.

The chancellor stressed the combination of targeted tax breaks meant the UK's corporation tax regime would remain highly competitive, even when headline corporation tax rates rise to 25% from next month. He argued the new approach was needed given previous cuts to corporation tax had failed to unleash the business investment required for the UK to match the level of investment seen in France and Germany.

Moreover, plans to create a dozen "investment zones" with more generous tax allowances for businesses were also confirmed, with the government pledging that £80m will be available each of 12 selected zones over the next five years, spread across tax incentives and resource and capital spending.

Green industries are one of five priority areas that actors working in each zone must work towards supporting, alongside digital and tech, life sciences, creative industries, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Hunt said the government wanted to work with new zones across all four nations of the UK. "To be chosen, each area must identify a location where they can offer a bold and imaginative partnership between local governments and university or research institutes in a way that catalyses new innovation clusters," he said.

Meanwhile, devolution deals for the West Midlands and Greater Manchester Combined Authorities will be welcomed by campaigners who have long called for local authorities to be given more resources and powers to develop and drive place-based decarbonisation strategies which account for the particular needs of a region. In exchange for greater scrutiny, both authorities will be given more power to reach a range of objectives, including their net-zero goals.

The announcements are likely to be welcomed by the nuclear and CCUS industries, but the Budget featured little in the way of new developments for sectors such as renewables, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, and nature. Meanwhile, the active travel sector is still reeling from last week's surprise news that its budget for the rest of the parliament has been cut by 80%.

The green economy will be hoping for more policy action in support of these sectors in the coming weeks, after the Treasury today confirmed that "in addition to the measures in the Spring Budget, the government will set out further action later this month to ensure energy security in the UK and meet our net-zero commitments" - a reference to the update to the Net Zero Strategy the government has been ordered to provide by the High Court before the end of March.

'Sick man of Europe'

Responding to the Budget address in the Commons, Labour leader Keir Starmer slammed the lack of ambition and support for business investment in today's Budget as a "sticking plaster" for sluggish growth, stagnating real terms wages and 13 years of economic failure under the Conservative Party.

"After 13 years of this government, our economy needed major surgery," he said. "But like millions across our country, this Budget leaves us stuck in the waiting room with only a sticking plaster to hand, the country set on a path of managed decline, falling behind our competitors. The sick man of Europe once again."

The Labour leader reiterated repeated warnings from across the business and political spectrum in recent weeks that, in the face of growing global competition for future industrial opportunities from the US, EU and China far more was needed from the government to prevent Britain's competitiveness being eroded.

Starmer said the Budget offered "no real ambition" on industrial strategy nor clean energy, as he repeated his assertion that Russia's war in Ukraine "didn't ban onshore wind, scrap our home insulation scheme, or run down our gas storage facilities".

"It does not have to be like this," Starmer added. "Britain has enormous potential. On science, innovation, technology - we should be leading not lagging. We need an industrial strategy that removes barriers to investment, and announcements today are nowhere near the mark.

"The lowest investment in the G7: that's their record. All our competitors know this, and they're gearing up for an almighty race for the opportunities of tomorrow, and we've got to be at the start line, not back in the changing room tying our laces."