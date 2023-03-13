Investec reinforces Digital 9 Sell rating over 'perilous position'

Following the departure of the trust’s managers in November, Investec said the trust was facing “material uncertainty”.

Investec analysts Alan Brierley and Ben Newell warned in a note that they were concerned about both the balance sheet of the trust and the sustainability of the dividend, describing its position as "challenged".

They explained that following the completed purchase of communications service provider Arqiva in October, the trust's balance sheet was now "stretched".

Brierley and Newell argued the trust "can no longer fund the extensive capex programmes required by its underlying portfolio companies in order to realise their growth strategies", as a result.

Furthermore, the trust launched with a high yield, which now sits at 7.4%, and the analysts noted that it was currently not generating a high cashflow yield or progressing in the dividend as it intended to do when it launched.

Following the departure of the trust's managers in November, Investec said the trust was facing "material uncertainty" and that it had been left in an "increasingly challenged position".

Since then, the trust has begun a formal recruitment and selection process for the role of head of digital infrastructure, with the process expecting to be completed by next quarter.

While the trust is trading on a discount of 12.6%, and the sale of any of its assets may help "paper over the cracks", the analysts argued they do not expect dividends to be covered in the medium-term, while operational cashflow is "likely to get worse before it gets better".

Digital 9 Infrastructure has been contacted for comment.