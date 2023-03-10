eToro launches ISA in collaboration with Moneyfarm

This portfolio will be specifically for UK clients, with clients able to invests in assets via Moneyfarm, but via their ISA on the eToro site.

The former will provide the technology platform and will create and manage the investment portfolios, as well as maintain customer relationships.

The Moneyfarm globally diversified discretionary portfolios are risk rated and customers will be matched with the correct portfolios, managed by experts, the firm said.

This launch will be a "phased approach" according to eToro, with further product integration happening in the coming month.

Daniel Giddings, head of business development UK at Moneyfarm, said the phased launch would see the firms "closely integrate the propositions over time".

Dan Moczulski, UK managing director of eToro, said: "We may be a global platform but we are constantly looking for ways to evolve our local offering, and the addition of an ISA proposition is a perfect example of this dual approach.

"This will provide more than three million registered clients in the UK with a tax-efficient wrapper for investing, and given the significant upcoming changes to the Capital Gains Tax threshold, we felt it was more important than ever to provide this option for customers."

He added that UK eToro clients will now have the "convenience of being able to open a Stocks and Shares ISA with Moneyfarm via our app, while continuing to use the eToro app to invest in a range of assets from stocks and crypto to commodities and ETFs".

The director said: "We will continue to build our ISA offering over time and we look forward to seeing how our clients respond."