eToro launches ISA in collaboration with Moneyfarm

For UK clients

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Dan Moczulski (pictured), UK managing director, eToro
Image:

Dan Moczulski (pictured), UK managing director, eToro

Trading platform eToro has launched a discretionary managed ISA solution in conjunction with online investment advisor Moneyfarm.

This portfolio will be specifically for UK clients, with clients able to invests in assets via Moneyfarm, but via their ISA on the eToro site.

The former will provide the technology platform and will create and manage the investment portfolios, as well as maintain customer relationships.

eToro launches portfolio of value investor 'best buys'

The Moneyfarm globally diversified discretionary portfolios are risk rated and customers will be matched with the correct portfolios, managed by experts, the firm said.

This launch will be a "phased approach" according to eToro, with further product integration happening in the coming month.

Daniel Giddings, head of business development UK at Moneyfarm, said the phased launch would see the firms "closely integrate the propositions over time".

Dan Moczulski, UK managing director of eToro, said: "We may be a global platform but we are constantly looking for ways to evolve our local offering, and the addition of an ISA proposition is a perfect example of this dual approach.

"This will provide more than three million registered clients in the UK with a tax-efficient wrapper for investing, and given the significant upcoming changes to the Capital Gains Tax threshold, we felt it was more important than ever to provide this option for customers."

He added that UK eToro clients will now have the "convenience of being able to open a Stocks and Shares ISA with Moneyfarm via our app, while continuing to use the eToro app to invest in a range of assets from stocks and crypto to commodities and ETFs".

The director said: "We will continue to build our ISA offering over time and we look forward to seeing how our clients respond."

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Liberum puts Quilter on 'Buy' list despite 11% drop in AUMA

Young fundpicker: U-turn on the Great Wall of China

More on Funds

In a continuation of Investment Week’s study into the best and worst maximum drawdowns across various equity sectors, this edition looked at the IA Global and IA North American sectors.
Funds

Baillie Gifford and Morgan Stanley offer worst maximum drawdowns across Global and North America funds

Biggest drawdown of -51.2%

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 01 March 2023 • 3 min read
Wouter Van Overfelt (pictured) is a portfolio manager and head of emerging corporates at Vontobel.
Funds

Vontobel launches two emerging market debt funds

Wouter Van Overfelt to manage both

Alex Sebastian
clock 23 February 2023 • 1 min read
Graeme Baker (pictured) is a co-manager of the Ninety One Global Environment fund.
Funds

Ninety One's £2bn Global Environment fund increases bets on Chinese climate leaders

Reduction of utility holdings

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 February 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Schroders to launch UK's first LTAF following FCA approval

09 March 2023 • 2 min read
02

The Big Question: 12 female investors on the outlook for recession in 2023 and how to allocate for it

08 March 2023 • 7 min read
03

Industry Voice: Hard or soft landing? Macro adaptation in multi-asset

09 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

Aviva commences £300m share buyback scheme amid 2022 results

09 March 2023 • 1 min read
05

M&G records first positive flows since 2018 amid takeover rumours

09 March 2023 • 2 min read
06

Central bank chiefs toughen rhetoric against inflation

09 March 2023 • 3 min read
14 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot