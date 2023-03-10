Liberum puts Quilter on 'Buy' list despite 11% drop in AUMA

The analysts said Quilter had produced positive quarterly flows "despite market conditions".

In a note, Liberum analysts James Allen and Nick Anderson explained that despite the net outflows and decline in assets under management last year, they were reassured by the positive new flows for each quarter of 2022.

Earlier this week, Quilter's 2022 annual results showed it had suffered a 55% decline in net flows year-on-year and saw its AUMA decline by £12bn.

However, the Liberum analysts said Quilter had produced a positive quarterly result "despite market conditions" and that this "cannot be said for every asset gathering firm in the market during 2022".

The analysts added that the firm's underlying profits before tax were strong, coming in 19% ahead of consensus due to interest income on corporate cash and cost savings delivered through the firm's simplification plan, the latter of which has been ongoing since November 2021.

They also argued the firm's profit guidance for the current period was "prudent" and grounded in a "strong base".

Quilter underwent a change in leadership late last year when Steven Levin took over as CEO from longstanding leader Paul Feeney back in November.

The analysts said that in his short tenure, Levin had already "acknowledged that Quilter had underdelivered in the past" and had outlined three planned actions to drive business improvement and better profitability going forward at the results presentation.

One part of the plan was to 'enhance client propositions', which included "reinvigorating" the market positioning of Cirilium Active, the only strategy to have underperformed in 2022, and as a result, the management was being unified into one team and pricing would be reduced.

The analysts also expected Quilter to launch a responsible investment multi-asset range to "further align investment solutions with customer needs".

Overall, the analysts concluded: "Quilter is now a simpler business, has a new, full-capability platform, and has a plan to improve the proposition. Combining that with a strong brand and a cheap valuation, we believe Quilter to be an attractive asset."