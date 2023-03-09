Treasury Committee challenges FCA over the cost of greenwashing

In an evidentiary hearing, the FCA's ESG director left the sub-committee in "shock" over an alleged lack of research into the potential cost implications for retail investors resulting from the implementation of SDR.

The Treasury Committee chastised the FCA's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements proposals, calling for further work to be conducted on the "lop-sided" draft reforms.

In a letter to the FCA's chief executive Nikhil Rathi today (9 March), the Treasury Sub-Committee on Financial Services Regulations criticised three main areas of the draft.

Treasury sub committee in 'shock' over FCA's sustainable mis-selling omission

The letter said a more detailed analysis of the costs to consumers of switching out of inappropriate products is "clearly necessary" and raised concerns over the FCA's lack of enforcement plans against firms making ‘misleading claims' on the green credentials of their products. The risks associated with the SDR's divergence from other internationally comparable regimes were also asserted in the letter.

The cross-party group of MPs opened an inquiry last month to examine the regulator's draft fund labelling regime and investigate whether existing 'sustainable' funds are misleading retail customers by greenwashing.

In an evidentiary hearing, the FCA's ESG director left the sub-committee in "shock" over an alleged lack of research into the potential cost implications for retail investors resulting from the implementation of SDR.

The MP's concerns centred around the potential switching-costs a retail investor may incur, should they wish to divest from a fund previously marketed as ‘sustainable', into one that has formally qualified for an SDR label once the reforms come in force.

The cost-benefit analysis provided by the regulator, which is required by law, "falls short" in not considering the financial and time costs to consumers, the sub-committee said.

The letter follows sub-committee chair Harriett Baldwin's promise to "follow up with you on some of those questions" regarding costs to consumers at in her closing remarks at the inquiry. The chair has requested a response to today's letter by 23 March.

Commenting on the correspondence, Baldwin said: "Consumers who invested in funds believing they were doing their bit to save the planet must not be made to bear the cost of moving if they find out their fund is not so green after all.

"Without a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis, the regulator's proposals are lop-sided. Further work on what the costs are going to be, who will pay, and how the regulator will enforce the rules is clearly necessary."

Treasury committee to conduct work amid concerns over FCA's sustainable fund plans

Further witnesses from the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association, the Investment Association and climate think tank E3G were questioned over and whether tighter regulations could drive funds away from the ESG space, and how the SDR proposals compare with other international regimes.

In response to Investment Week's request for comment, a spokesperson for FCA said: "Consumers must be confident when products claim to be sustainable that they actually are. Clear labels will help consumers make an informed decision where to invest and regain trust in an evolving market.

"Our analysis strongly suggests that the benefits of consumers being able to invest in products which meet their preferences outweigh the costs.

"We have set out our views on the costs and benefits. We received around 240 responses to our consultation - we welcome the committee's engagement on this topic and we'll consider all the feedback including theirs. When we publish the final rules, we'll set out an updated views on the costs and benefits, including switching costs."

Sian Barnett Wike is deputy editor at Investment Week sister title Sustainable Investment