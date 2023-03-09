M&G records first positive flows since 2018 amid takeover rumours

In the firm's annual results released today (9 March), M&G said its net client inflows reached £500m last year, compared to £3.8bn in outflows in 2021.

It credited the positive flows to measures it had taken to improve investment performance, noting that 68% of funds are now in the top half of performing funds over the last year, compared to just 45% in 2021.

However, its adjusted operating profits dropped to £529m from £721m in 2021, which the firm credited to a £172m loss in non-cash items from "duration mismatching losses in the annuity portfolio and foreign exchange losses on our USD denominated subordinated debt".

In total, assets under management and advice for the firm fell from £370bn to £342bn by the end of the year.

Andrea Rossi, group CEO of M&G, said he was "pleased" with how the firm had performed throughout the year, highlighting that despite the "exceptional market volatility", M&G had managed to return £968m to shareholders, compared to £466m in 2021.

The firm's IFRS profits after tax sat at a loss of £1.6bn, compared to £92m in profit in 2021.

According to M&G, this was mainly driven by the "meaningful increase in yields over the year, with the unrealised fair value losses on the surplus assets in the annuity portfolio and the fair value losses on the interest rate hedging we have in place to protect our Solvency II capital position", which resulted in "significant loss after tax", for equity investors.

In the asset management wing of the business, the company saw a boost in performance fees and investment return, up to £51m versus £38m the year prior.

The firm has been surrounded by various rumours that it is facing about an imminent takeover.

Earlier this month, Sky News reported that Australian bank Macquarie Group was considering a £5bn takeover bid of M&G.

Speaking to Reuters today, Rossi said that while he would not comment on "market speculation", he did not intend to see the business break apart.

"That is what our strategic priorities are, that is what our plan is," he said.

"I think we have all the capabilities within each one of these business units in order for us to unleash profitable growth going forward."

Macquarie chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake was also asked about the rumours on Tuesday (7 March) at the AFR Business Summit in Sydney, to which she said: "There are so many speculated transactions. So, we wait and talk about them once they are actually done."

M&G declined to comment on any takeover rumours to Investment Week.