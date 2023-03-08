Royal London operating profits jump 58% following 'simplification'

In the firm's annual results, it revealed that net inflows remained positive at £3.7bn, though they dropped slightly from £5.3bn in inflows in 2021.

Despite this, assets under management dropped from £164bn to £147bn, which the firm attributed to "falls in equity and bond markets".

It argued that its investment performance had remained "strong in difficult market conditions", with 80% of funds outperforming their three-year benchmark, although 995 had outperformed in 2021.

The firm credited its profits to a continuing focus on cost control, growing the annuity portfolio, and consolidating and simplifying closed funds.

An increasing focus has been put on 'simplification', deploying an internal programme of the same name, especially in the firm's technology. It noted that it had migrated 1.1 million policies onto its modern IT system, bringing the total number to 4.3 million since 2020. Total cost on technology throughout the year reached £71m.

Barry O'Dwyer, chief executive of the firm, said: "In 2022, we concluded our programme to simplify our business. As a direct result, Royal London has been able to increase the value of our long-standing customers' policies by £675m in total through the consolidation of closed with-profits funds.

"During the year we have continued to see good growth, delivering a 12% increase in new business sales in 2022."