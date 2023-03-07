Dormant funds worth £800m to be raided for community projects - reports

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport revealed its plans for the unclaimed £800m as part of its Dormant Assets Scheme (DAS), the Financial Times reports.
Almost a billion pounds in dormant investment, bank and pension accounts will be tapped by ministers to invest in community projects and help those in need in England.

Its first move will be to release £76m in forgotten bank accounts.

Then, later in the year, it will move on to do the same to dormant pension and investment accounts, releasing a further £738m from insurance, pensions, investment and wealth management products that have been left unclaimed.

The money is earmarked for a number of community groups in England.

A £45m chunk will be given out as interest-free loans by Fair4All Finance, a non-profit organisation, to 69,000 people struggling amid the cost of living crisis.

A further £31m will be handed out by Access and Big Society Capital, which both invest in social projects, to charities for them to then use to kit out buildings owned by social enterprises with solar panels and new boilers to make them more energy efficient.

Reclaim Fund, the company set up to manage the DAS's money, plans to get pension and insurance groups to join the scheme shortly, with investment and wealth management businesses coming on board later in the year.

Since 2011, the government has used the DAS to release almost £900m from dormant bank accounts, those that have been left untouched for a long period of time, for social investment.

The DAS first attempts to reunite people with their lost funds before unclaimed money is sent to support social and environmental initiatives.

The government will also open the scheme to community wealth funds, pots of money given to deprived areas over a large time period, giving local residents the right to decide how the funds are spent.

Ronald Cohen, co-founder of Big Society Capital, said: "Unclaimed assets is public money; it does not belong to the banks or insurers, even though it sits on their balance sheet."

