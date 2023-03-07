PwC study: 18-year-old women starting work today will not see pay equality in their careers

UK fell five places in the index, going from ninth in 2020 to 14th in 2021.

In its annual Women in Work Index study, PwC found that progress towards gender equality at work in the past decade has been "exceedingly slow", with a persistent gender pay gap of 14%, down only 2.5 percentage points since 2011.

PwC noted that the slight year-on-year improvement was not as a result of positive, systematic changes; rather it was a symptom of the economic recovery from Covid-19 labour markets.

It "does not demonstrate genuine progress towards gender equality", the report stated.

Larice Stielow, senior economist at PwC UK, said: "If the rebound from Covid-19 has taught us anything, it is that we cannot rely on economic growth alone to produce gender equality - unless we want to wait another 50 years or more.

"We must design and develop policy solutions that actively address the underlying causes of the inequality that exist today."

This slow rate of change means that an 18-year old woman entering the work force for the first time today "will not see pay equality in her working lifetime", the study found.

It still ranks the highest of all the G7 countries, however, with a 69 score on the index, where the average is 65.5 points.

PwC concluded that the financial hits as a result of taking time off to raise children and the headwinds of returning the workplace were key factors to the overall lacklustre progress, along with significant childcare costs.

"The underemployment and slower career progression women experience on returning to work after childbirth, it is perpetuated by the unfair share of childcare women take on in almost every country around the world," the report said, adding that there was a "childcare affordability crisis" in the UK.

"[The] low take up by fathers of shared parental leave threatens to exacerbate gender inequality, and is pricing a growing number of women out of work," the study said.

"The shared parental leave system was introduced to encourage fathers to take more parental leave. However, it has had very low uptake from families, estimated at just 2-8% in 2019.

According to its research, if fathers took up more parental leave "there would be sizable and long-term benefits for women, families and society in the UK", although availability of equal parental leave hinders this.