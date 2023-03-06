Two of Home REIT's largest tenants enter into voluntary liquidation

Midlands-based Lotus Sanctuary, which entered into a creditors' voluntary liquidation on Thursday (2 March), has a portfolio of 939 vulnerable residents occupying those beds.

In a statement today (6 March), the company confirmed it is in discussions with prospective tenants to take on the leases of both Gen LIV and Lotus Sanctuary's portfolios.

As of 30 November 2022, Midlands-based Lotus Sanctuary, which entered into a creditors' voluntary liquidation on Thursday (2 March), provides 939 beds for vulnerable residents, predominantly women.

Gen Liv UK, based in the North West of England, holds 517 beds in its portfolio. Home REIT said the housing association has appointed FRP Advisory Trading Limited as liquidators.

"It should be noted that whilst discussions with prospective tenants are ongoing, arrangements have been made for existing care and support services to continue, to ensure that there is no impact on underlying residents," Home REIT said.

"No resident will lose their accommodation as a result of the above creditors' voluntary liquidations."

On 16 February, specialist housing manager Simpact, appointed in January to review Home REIT's portfolio, highlighted a serious deterioration in rent collection, with just 23% of rent collected in the November quarter. Of a £14.8m quarterly rent-roll, just £3.4m had been paid.

"In addition, the rent forecast to be collected for the coming months is highly uncertain as the investment adviser deals with a combination of issues surrounding the tenants' ability, or willingness, to pay," the firm said.

Lotus Sanctuary did not pay any rent for the final quarter to 30 November 2022, with the last payment received in August that year.

According to a report by City A.M., Lotus warned its staff on 23 January about £2.7m in debt and was struggling with cash flow issues as it was unable to gain an ‘exempt status' from local authorities.

Two other tenants, Big Help Group and Nobel Tree Foundation, which provide 1,253 and 527 beds respectively, were also withholding rent over disputes with the trust.

Early last week, Edinburgh-based real assets and credit asset manager RM Funds, an existing shareholder of the trust, tabled a proposal to replace Alvarium as Home REIT's investment adviser.

Regarding the latest developments, Pietro Nicholls, portfolio manager at the firm, told Investment Week: "If you now have two tenants, which are already in a precarious position now going into liquidation, what happens to those underlying residents?"

"If we are now seeing what is nearly 20% of the rent roll now in some form of formal liquidation process, then there will certainly start to be questions being raised about the obligations on directors and their statutory duties," he said.

"So it certainly is a concern for me as a shareholder, and we are going to be speaking to shareholders this morning on this development."