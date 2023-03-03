ESG funds on offer grew 89% in 2022 as fees rose

A study from Fitz Partners examined both the number of ESG products on offer, as well as the cost of the products in comparison to non-ESG products, finding that the price gap was continuing to narrow.

ESG-labelled funds still remained cheaper than non-ESG funds, with ESG equity funds sitting at an average fee of 0.78%, while non-ESG products cost an average of 0.80%.

Similarly, ESG labelled bond funds averaged a fee of 0.50%, while non-ESG bond funds sat at 0.53%.

The study, which was based on over 4,000 products covering $500bn in assets, noted that the closing gap was largely attributable to the rising cost of ESG products, with ESG equity and bond funds rising in cost by 0.02 and 0.04 percentage points respectively.

When isolating ESG funds that existed last year but were not labelled as ESG at the time, having since been repositioned, the study found that these were a major factor in the rising fees. New ESG equity and bond funds presented average fees of 0.80% and 0.55%.

Hugues Gillibert, CEO of Fitz Partners, said: "For a few years now, new launches of ESG labelled funds has weighted significantly in the universe of ESG funds and have kept management fees lower on average than non-ESG fund products in Europe.

"In the past year, a fair share of the increase in ESG labelled funds has come from the repositioning of existing funds as ESG products. Unlike new fund launches, these funds new to the ESG universe have not altered their pricing while transitioning to ESG and have inflated the overall ESG funds costs."