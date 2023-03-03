ESG funds on offer grew 89% in 2022 as fees rose

Fitz Partners research

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
ESG-labelled funds still remained cheaper than non-ESG funds
Image:

ESG-labelled funds still remained cheaper than non-ESG funds

The number of ESG-labelled funds in Europe grew up 89% last year, even as fees rose on the products.

A study from Fitz Partners examined both the number of ESG products on offer, as well as the cost of the products in comparison to non-ESG products, finding that the price gap was continuing to narrow.

ESG-labelled funds still remained cheaper than non-ESG funds, with ESG equity funds sitting at an average fee of 0.78%, while non-ESG products cost an average of 0.80%.

Similarly, ESG labelled bond funds averaged a fee of 0.50%, while non-ESG bond funds sat at 0.53%.

The study, which was based on over 4,000 products covering $500bn in assets, noted that the closing gap was largely attributable to the rising cost of ESG products, with ESG equity and bond funds rising in cost by 0.02 and 0.04 percentage points respectively.

BSI launches global standard to address 'dysfunctional' sustainable finance sector

When isolating ESG funds that existed last year but were not labelled as ESG at the time, having since been repositioned, the study found that these were a major factor in the rising fees. New ESG equity and bond funds presented average fees of 0.80% and 0.55%.

Hugues Gillibert, CEO of Fitz Partners, said: "For a few years now, new launches of ESG labelled funds has weighted significantly in the universe of ESG funds and have kept management fees lower on average than non-ESG fund products in Europe.

"In the past year, a fair share of the increase in ESG labelled funds has come from the repositioning of existing funds as ESG products. Unlike new fund launches, these funds new to the ESG universe have not altered their pricing while transitioning to ESG and have inflated the overall ESG funds costs."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Bailey splits opinion on hikes with 'specifically vague' speech

Managed Funds Association calls for loosening of short selling regulation

More on ESG

Amanda Young, chief sustainability officer, investments, abrdn
ESG

Re-energising the sustainability sector

Not enough progress

Amanda Young
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
Low scores were largely driven by a loss of freedom of movement and a decline in life expectancy, employment and social equality.
ESG

ESG scores decline globally for second year in a row

Governance levels saw biggest drops

Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
The total expense ratio (TER) of the SICAV’s C-share class will be 50 basis points and TER of the UCITS ETF will be 32 basis points.
ESG

JPMAM launches green social sustainable bond strategy

SICAV fund and ETF

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Macquarie Group considers takeover bid for M&G - reports

02 March 2023 • 1 min read
02

FCA opens enforcement investigation into LME nickel trading suspension

03 March 2023 • 2 min read
03

ESG funds on offer grew 89% in 2022 as fees rose

03 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

Bailey splits opinion on hikes with 'specifically vague' speech

02 March 2023 • 4 min read
05

Ninety One UK Alpha loses Square Mile A rating following manager change

03 March 2023 • 3 min read
06

Deep Dive: Heightened market volatility presents opportunities for hedge funds

03 March 2023 • 4 min read
14 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot